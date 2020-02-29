#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Air Quality https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/imagegallery/image_feature_2530.html

Published on February 29th, 2020 | by Cynthia Shahan

0

The Brain, Air Pollution, & CO2 — The Years Project Connects The Dots (Videos)

February 29th, 2020 by  

“Excess CO2 isn’t just heating the planet, it’s making our brain fuzzy according to research from Harvard University,” The YEARS Project shares.

Every time I take a moment to publish another link to a study on pollution in general, and in particular air pollution and health, I begin with a thank you to the patient, enduring researchers in the medical field who keep the information supply running faster than the water we are running out of.

Take a look at the short videos below. Also take a look at the findings of a separate nationwide study published about the human brain. This timely study touches on the renewed interest in preventing Alzheimer’s disease by reducing risk from air pollution. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and there’s currently no cure or treatment for it. Major problems are rarely one thing, but rather a combination of many adverse influences. Air pollution contributes to Alzheimer’s, heart disease, lung cancer, asthma, and much more. We need to reduce air pollution for our own good.

The Years Project is providing concise, informative videos communicating research findings, years and years of research findings, from notable sources. A special thanks goes out to that crew as well. Read and watch more from them below.

Image Credit: NASA/SDO/LRO/GSFC

 
 

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.




Tags: , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

Cynthia Shahan started writing after previously doing research and publishing work on natural birth practices. (Several unrelated publications) That lead to her awareness that she was more of intuitive perceptive thinker. She studied and practiced both Waldorf education, and Montessori education, mother of four unconditionally loving spirits, teachers, and environmentally conscious beings born with spiritual insights and ethics beyond this world. (She was able to advance more in this way led by her children.)


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑