The Brain, Air Pollution, & CO2 — The Years Project Connects The Dots (Videos)

February 29th, 2020 by Cynthia Shahan

“Excess CO2 isn’t just heating the planet, it’s making our brain fuzzy according to research from Harvard University,” The YEARS Project shares.

Every time I take a moment to publish another link to a study on pollution in general, and in particular air pollution and health, I begin with a thank you to the patient, enduring researchers in the medical field who keep the information supply running faster than the water we are running out of.

Take a look at the short videos below. Also take a look at the findings of a separate nationwide study published about the human brain. This timely study touches on the renewed interest in preventing Alzheimer’s disease by reducing risk from air pollution. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and there’s currently no cure or treatment for it. Major problems are rarely one thing, but rather a combination of many adverse influences. Air pollution contributes to Alzheimer’s, heart disease, lung cancer, asthma, and much more. We need to reduce air pollution for our own good.

The Years Project is providing concise, informative videos communicating research findings, years and years of research findings, from notable sources. A special thanks goes out to that crew as well. Read and watch more from them below.

Extreme weather damaged a pipeline in Mississippi, exposing nearby residents to carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide. This is why pipelines are a threat to our safety and health. https://t.co/frdkEW8dtO — The YEARS Project (@YEARSofLIVING) February 27, 2020

It turns out air pollution may be terrible for our mental health, too. pic.twitter.com/SF9CuuMf3W — ATTN: (@attn) February 17, 2020

Planning your spring gardening? Here's how to turn your yard into an ecological oasis. #WeCanSolveThis via @yesmagazine https://t.co/1yd8o5nrcQ — The YEARS Project (@YEARSofLIVING) February 23, 2020

