Where Rising Seas Raise Rents — Climate Gentrification Is Here (VIDEO)

February 25th, 2020 by Nexus Media

Coastal flooding is driving up the cost of housing in high-elevation Miami neighborhoods like Little Haiti.

In the summer of 2018, Nexus Media took part in Freedom to Breathe, a cross-country tour that explored how climate change intersects with the racial, social, and economic challenges that Americans face every day. We saw firsthand how fossil fuel pollution and extreme weather are damaging communities across the United States, and how ordinary people are organizing to combat the problem.

In Miami locals are fighting high rents which can be blamed, in part, on climate change. Regular floods are spurring development in high-elevation low-income neighborhoods, like Little Haiti, helping to gentrify those neighborhoods. Find out more in the video below.

Nexus Media is a nonprofit climate change news service.



