The Politics Of A Green New Deal (VIDEO)

February 24th, 2020 by Nexus Media

Originally published by Nexus Media.

In the summer of 2018, Nexus Media took part in Freedom to Breathe, a cross-country tour that explored how climate change intersects with the racial, social, and economic challenges that Americans face every day. We saw firsthand how fossil fuel pollution and extreme weather are damaging communities across the United States, and how ordinary people are organizing to combat the problem.

Facing rising temperatures and stagnant wages, workers — including many who historically have balked at environmental regulations — are now calling for a Green New Deal, a progressive plan to curb pollution and create well-paid jobs. Find out more in the video below.

