Shockwave Motors Introduces 3-Wheeled Electric Vehicle

February 24th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Shockwave Motors has a quirky new EV called the Defiant EV3 Roadster that would be interesting to those who would like to invest in new ideas. This new, all-electric roadster is different from other EVs in that it only allows for three passengers and only has three wheels. Its new roadster has a range of up to 200 miles/day and you can charge it from a standard 120-volt outlet.

@JohnnaCrider1 Shockwave Motors has designed, built, & tested a disruptive all-electric roadster with a range of up to 200 miles/day & recharging from a standard 120-volt outlet. Learn more at: https://t.co/yGNAEnMGPJ pic.twitter.com/tcseOI93FE — John (@ShockwaveMotors) February 23, 2020

“This three-wheeled roadster pairs retro looks and a modern electric power-train, for a truly unique package,” Jonathon Buckley, Host of Translogic, says on Shockwave’s Netcapital page. Shockwave is focused on providing adequate range for its EVs. People are reluctant to buy some EVs due to their limited range, charging infrastructure, and upfront cost. Many EVs have a higher initial purchase price than similarly sized gas-powered vehicles. Shockwave Motors wants to solve those issues with its new 100% electric Defiant EV3 Roadster. You can commute 200 miles a day for about $3, according to their video.

The EV has a top speed of around 70 miles an hour and seats three people, one in the front and two in the back. The Defiant EV3 Roadster also has a convertible hardtop and it’s designer, founder, and designer, John McMillian, says that “we’re not trying to be all things to all people.”

Shockwave’s vision is simple. “Our vision is to produce a safe and affordable electric commuting car that is economical and fun to drive.” The company aims to help change the way people understand commuting by putting people first, the welfare of our planet next, and profit last. Profit, to me, is definitely important, because this is where the money to grow a company comes from at some point. The company also plans to make its products locally — in Tennessee — which will enable Shockwave to invest in the economy and bring more local jobs as well.

“I’ve seen a lot of high tech engineering developments through the years. No question about it: Shockwave Motors practices creative, out-of-this-world innovation!” —Rick Searfoss, Astronaut/Space Shuttle Commander, Director of Flight Test Operations and Chief Test Pilot at XCOR Aerospace.

Shockwave Motors is currently seeking investors on its Netcapital page. You can invest for as little as $107. So far, the company has raised $3,424.



