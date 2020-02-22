Mattel Tesla Cybertruck Model Comes Complete With Broken Window Decal

February 22nd, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Mattel announced yesterday it will offer radio-controlled models of the Tesla Cybertruck — one in 1/10 scale and another in 1/64 scale. Today on its website it says the larger version, which retails for $400, is sold out. Maybe Elon Musk bought them all to give as Christmas gifts? Both versions are expected to ship in December of this year. A really cool video of both models is on the Mattel homepage and also embedded on the bottom of this article.

The larger version — the one you can’t get any more even though you are just hearing about this offer — looks just like the real thing. It should. Below is a photo of the design team. The tall guy holding the smaller model is Franz von Holzhausen, who just happens to be Tesla’s chief designer. Tesla worked closely with Mattel to make the models as accurate as possible. (Note: all photos are of design prototypes. The actual models may vary slightly, according to Mattel. Then again, the actual Cybertruck will be altered in some respects before it goes into production as well.)

Under Product Features on its website, Mattel describes the larger model this way:

“What happens when you take the fearless innovation of Tesla and pair it with the outrageous daredevil spirit of Hot Wheels®? You get the 1:10 Hot Wheels® R/C Cybertruck with all the sleekness and versatility of the full-size vehicle, but without waiting until you can park it in your driveway! Every functioning detail will blow your mind and put you ‘behind the wheel’ of this science fiction-inspired, hobby grade-radio-controlled vehicle that is off-road and rugged terrain capable. So, buckle up and kick it into Chill or Sport mode to go up to 250mph scale speed with its all-wheel drive with proportional steering to grip the tarmac and hug every curve. The Tonneau ‘vault’ cover opens to reveal interior details true to its life-size inspiration.”

How realistic is the Mattel offering? Well, it comes with a reusable “cracked window” vinyl sticker for the side window that shattered during the reveal last November. The company says the body can be removed to show the “interior and access [the] internal battery and drivetrain system.”

The smaller 1/64 scale model is still available and will ship December 15. Mattel says, “Key features include two-wheel drive with both Chill or Sport speed to reach up to 500 mph scale speed and recharging from controller. You’re welcome.” Get yours before they’re all spoken for.





