Tesla’s Helping Australian Bushfire Victims

February 21st, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla is helping Australian bushfire victims with its part in the collective efforts alongside 5B, a solar provider in Sydney, and Mike Cannon-Brooks, the founder of Atlassian. The goal is to install solar panels and batteries in towns that have lost power completely due to the devastating bushfires of 2019–2020.

Cannon-Brookes has already donated $12 million to a venture called Resilient Energy Collective. Resilient Energy Collective is designed to quickly deploy solar panels and Tesla batteries to the fire-ravaged communities that have lost power.

100 communities will be helped with this fund. Many are using diesel generators as temporary solutions, which are quite dirty, so it is uplifting that these will be powered by solar soon if they aren’t already.

Here’s a little something I’ve been working on with brilliant mates at @5B_Au & @Tesla to bring power to bushfire communities v fast. Installed in under a day, can last 20 years. An amazing Aussie story of resilience, ingenuity & action in the face of terrible circumstances 🌱❤️ https://t.co/t32hUgAQbt — Mike Cannon-Brookes 👨🏼‍💻🧢 (@mcannonbrookes) February 19, 2020

The goal is to help get communities connected to the grid using Tesla’s Powerwall batteries and 5B’s MAVERICK solar setup in the regional towns that were affected by these horrible bushfires. They will offer towns, businesses, and residents renewable energy solutions as quickly as they can — and many of these solutions will last for decades.

In a press release, Cannon-Brooks said, “After a horror summer, many Aussies need our help to get their lives back on track. We’ve got to do all we can to get them back on their feet. In three weeks we’ve come together, found the technology, adapted it, put it on trucks and right now it’s operating, generating electricity.”

Australia faced unprecedented disasters over summer. As our communities rebuild, Resilient Energy Collective is behind them. Funded by Mike & Annie Cannon-Brookes, with solar systems from @5B_Au and batteries from @Tesla. Here's how 👇 pic.twitter.com/NXi4JvUQou — Resilient Energy Collective (@Resilient_EC) February 19, 2020

If your home, business, or community has been affected by any type of disaster between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020 (yes, a year that includes things that could happen within the next few months), then you qualify for help. You can register for help here.

By helping Australian victims of the bushfire, Tesla is being a part of the solution. This isn’t the first time Tesla has helped those affected by natural disasters. Tesla is well known for its work with solar and batteries as well as its fast deployment of both during natural disasters. Tesla has helped out with the coronavirus and Hurricane Maria aftermath in Puerto Rico, and has made a promise to its customers that when it comes to natural disasters its “policy is to make Supercharger free of use in order to optimize evacuation routes for affected customers.”

In any natural disaster situation like this, our policy is to make Superchargers free of use in order to optimize evacuation routes for affected customers https://t.co/SOUlKv3UUZ — Tesla (@Tesla) September 13, 2018

This is a reflection on the heart of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who simply cares about humanity. He’s even helped with the Flint water crisis (although it’s really the responsibility of our government) by stepping up and helping the schools get access to clean water. Thanks to this effort, around 30,000 children in Flint now have access to clean drinking water at school. He’s even gone above and beyond by providing laptops for the students in the Flint middle and high schools.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







