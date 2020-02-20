Ontario Provincial Police Needs Help “Choosing A Tesla”

February 20th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Ontario Provincial Police asked Elon Musk on Twitter to suggest which model would make a better police vehicle, the Cybertruck of the Model X. Included in the post are two visually stunning renders of what each vehicle would look like as an O.P.P vehicle. I am definitely down with O.P.P. getting both. I couldn’t decide.

Hey @elonmusk can you suggest which model would make make a better police car? #Cybertruck or #TeslaX? pic.twitter.com/texsL1enJ3 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 19, 2020

Which one would you choose? The Cybertruck or the Model X?

The Dubai Police Force would definitely choose the Cybertruck — it already has. So has the city of Cuidad Valles in Mexico. In fact, Forbes just shared that there are over 500,00 preorders of the Cybertruck. At first, I was really on fire for O.P.P choosing the Cybertruck, but then I saw the Model X with its falcon-wing doors flexing and it became a tough choice.

Both vehicles would be terrifying if I were to see them in my rearview mirror with lights flashing and the sirens on. The Cybertruck is a beast and the Model X will swoop upon you like a dragon — both mean business. Many would pull over immediately, while some, bold and defiant, would increase the speed and try to escape. That latter scenario would land Tesla in the news again.

This is a hard decision and I feel really bad for the O.P.P. person who has to make this brutally hard choice. I would throw my hands up in defeat and beg for both. Or flip a coin.

Elon Musk, what say you? I bet Elon would agree with me and tell them to get both. Either way, we are down with the O.P.P. getting a Tesla vehicle to fight crime for the good of people and the good of Tesla. It’s great to see the police stepping up to include vehicles that fight for the environment as well as fighting crime.



