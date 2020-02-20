EVBox Announces New North American Headquarters & Production Facility Outside Chicago, IL

February 20th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

EVBox, the leading global manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations and charging management software, has announced its plans for a North American headquarters and production facility, which will be located at Innovation Park in Libertyville, Illinois.

Libertyville, February 18, 2020—EVBox signed the lease for its first North American headquarters and production facility, just outside Chicago, Illinois. The facility will take up approximately 60,000 sq. ft. of the Innovation Park campus in Libertyville, IL, located around 40 miles north of Chicago. At this new site, EVBox will be able to produce around 200 units of DC charging units per week in the initial phase—a level of production expected to create between 80 and 120 new jobs in the immediate region.

The company has already offices in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and thanks to its centralized location, the headquarters in Libertyville will enhance EVBox’s North American presence. This new location means that EVBox will be in closer proximity to its American customers—allowing both communication and production to be quicker, smoother, and more environmentally friendly.

With over 6.5 million new EVs expected to be on American roads by 2025, EVBox intends to further strengthen its position as the global EVSE industry leader with this move. The new factory and headquarters demonstrate EVBox’s commitment to eMobility and helping achieve a zero-emission future.

“EVBox has successfully built electric charging infrastructure in Europe and is devoted to establishing sustainable transportation as a practice that moves the entire planet toward a zero-emission future. With over 10 years of expertise, we are confident that we can contribute significantly to the eMobility market in North America. Having a factory in Illinois means that we will be closer to our American customers and will help strengthen local production and employment.” — Kristof Vereenooghe (CEO of EVBox)

Chris Epstein, President of BECO Midwest, welcomes EVBox to Innovation Park, a campus populated by global companies transforming commerce throughout the world:

“EVBox is exactly the kind of organization we admire most. They made their breakthrough when the electric vehicle market was in its commercial infancy a decade ago. They’ve demonstrated an ability to realize an ambitious vision—we look forward to supporting EVBox at Innovation Park; they’ll fit in beautifully here.” — Chris Epstein (President of BECO Midwest)

Also Terry L. Weppler, Mayor, Village of Libertyville, IL welcomes EVBox:

“EVBox is an innovative firm that requires skilled labor, a creative environment, and access to a large transportation network. Their new home at Innovation Park will provide the perfect environment for them to grow alongside other cutting-edge firms—we couldn’t be more happy to welcome EVBox to our community.” — Terry L. Weppler, Mayor, Village of Libertyville, IL

About EVBox: EVBox drives sustainable mobility by providing smart and scalable charging infrastructure and charging management software to electric vehicles around the world. Powered by ENGIE, EVBox has placed over 100,000 charging points across more than 55 countries. With residential, commercial, public, and fast-charging solutions, EVBox is helping to build a future where everyday transport is emission-free. For more information, visit evbox.com.



