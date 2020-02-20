Consumer Reports Puts Tesla Model 3 on “10 Best Cars of the Year” List

February 20th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Consumer Reports has released its annual list of automotive top picks — the “10 best cars of the year” — to help consumers find a new car. One electric car made the list, as the top pick in the $45,000 to $55,000 price range.

“The Model 3 proves that EVs can challenge conventional upscale sedans by offering invigorating performance with a high-tech vibe. It boasts rapid acceleration that’s delivered in near silence, with instant passing power available at any speed and enough thrust to push the driver back into the seat. The car’s superb handling and quick, precise steering help it feel like a sports car. The Model 3 has excellent visibility and a stark interior dominated by a floating 15-inch touch screen that governs many controls. Its impressive road performance is diminished only by the stiff ride and notable wind noise. But its long range of 250 to 330 miles (depending on the version) and green credentials offset those drawbacks.” —Consumer Reports

In the Consumer Reports top car brands ranking, no American brand was in the top 10. However, Tesla, at #11, was just outside the top 10 zone and was thus the #1 American brand. Porsche was ranked as the #1 brand overall.

The rankings and top picks are based on a variety of factors along with an owner satisfaction survey by Consumer Reports members who review their personal experiences with their vehicles. Out of the 33 auto brands, Tesla ranked 11 and scored a positive review. This shows what Tesla bulls and supporters have been telling us all along: Tesla is progressing at a fast rate and improving the quality and reliability of its vehicles.

Consumer Reports now requires that models come standard with forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection to qualify as a top pick. This was the first year that Consumer Reports made pedestrian detection a requirement.

“We’re not willing to compromise when it comes to the safety of cars — which is why we’re pushing automakers to make life-saving technologies like forward-collision warning, automatic emergency-braking with pedestrian-detection standard on all models in order to earn a coveted spot as a top pick,” Consumer Reports President and CEO Marta Tellado said in a statement.

As a pedestrian who doesn’t own a vehicle, I love the idea of emergency braking for pedestrians being built in. Having been almost hit many times, and actually hit once by a driver who was mad at me because he was running a red light and didn’t want to have to stop for the pedestrian in the crosswalk, I would definitely benefit from this feature if all cars had it built in.

Many drivers are pretty careless when driving. I’ve seen them on their phones and not even looking at the street in front of them before turning. I have had friends who were hit by drivers as pedestrians and the drivers just kept going. Drivers love to be on their phones or playing with kids or pets while driving. Automakers would definitely help us pedestrians by making all of their vehicles include emergency braking for pedestrians.



