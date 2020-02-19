Gilbarco Veeder-Root Invests In Driivz To Expand EV Charging Solutions

February 19th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

Driivz is a leading provider of EV charging network management software with a global customer base spanning Europe, North America, and Asia

Gilbarco Veeder-Root expands e-Mobility platform with digital solutions for EV charging

Greensboro, NC (February 19, 2020) – Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) announced today it has signed an investment agreement with Driivz, a global leader in smart electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions. This minority investment further expands GVR’s EV capabilities to enable more comprehensive solutions for forecourts and fleet applications.

Driivz is an intelligent cloud-based software platform supporting EV service providers with operations management, energy optimization, billing and roaming capabilities, as well as driver self-service apps. The Tel Aviv, Israel–based company offers solutions currently used by more than 500,000 drivers and supporting over 130 types of charging stations.

“This strategic partnership with Driivz expands Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s e-Mobility platform with digital solutions for the electric vehicle charging market. As our customers look to the future, we continue to offer innovative solutions and remove hurdles for efficiently managing and developing EV charging infrastructure,” said Gilbarco Veeder-Root President Aaron Saak. “Driivz technology is unlocking the future of energy management and we’re excited to help grow this platform with new opportunities to support our customers and improve the end user experience of EV charging.”

The addition of Driivz to GVR’s existing solutions portfolio enables comprehensive software management for the driver, operator, and energy optimization. GVR will offer the Driivz platform as part of its e-Mobility solutions. “Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a trusted partner with a foundation in commercial and retail fueling, combined with local presence in global markets. GVR’s investment in Driivz further validates Driivz’s technological leadership in the EV space. I am thrilled about the shared vision we have with GVR to drive EV adoption and energy optimization,” says Doron Frenkel, Driivz founder and CEO. “Major utilities, automakers and gas & oil companies have already chosen Driivz for its future-proof technology and proven scalability, to enable them to accelerate their business expansion into the disruptive and growing EV domain. Our strategic partnership with GVR creates a business synergy that will allow GVR to complement its solution offering with digital services for EV charging and will allow Driivz to support its customers and power the e-Mobility revolution.”

In 2018, GVR expanded their product portfolio to include EV charging solutions with an investment in Tritium, a leading provider of DC Fast Charging (DCFC) technology. Tritium continues to grow its global reach and customer base, expanding its offices in Europe and opening a new manufacturing facility in the United States in 2019. GVR will continue to offer Tritium’s market leading DCFC chargers and is now able to provide the Driivz software platform to provide customers the most advanced, comprehensive electrification solutions.

ABOUT DRIIVZ

Driivz is a global digital software supplier to EV operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, bespoke billing capabilities, home, public and workplace charging, and driver self-service tools.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, Driivz’s team of EV experts serve customers in 18 countries, including global industry players such as EVgo, ElaadNL, ESB and Centrica. Driivz’s platform manages tens of thousands of EV chargers in North America and Europe, which are used by more than 500,000 EV drivers.

https://driivz.com

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges, software development and integration, fleet management systems, and nozzles.



