Tesla Is Hiring For AI

February 17th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla is hiring AI leaders to keep moving Tesla toward fully self-driving vehicles. Elon Musk tweeted this on Groundhog Day and said that the AI team reports directly to him and “we meet/email/text almost every day.” Elon also added that his actions, not just his words, show how critically he sees benign AI.

The link he shared goes to a Tesla webpage where you can submit your resume and contact information. He also asks you one simple question: “What exceptional work have you done in software, hardware or AI?”

“At Tesla, using AI to solve self-driving isn’t just icing on the cake, it the cake” – @lexfridman Join AI at Tesla! It reports directly to me & we meet/email/text almost every day. My actions, not just words, show how critically I view (benign) AI.https://t.co/iF97zvYZRz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2020

“Tesla will soon have over a million connected vehicles worldwide with sensors & compute needed for full self-driving,” Elon writes. This adds weight to the fact that Tesla is much more than just an auto company.

Elon also shares, “Our custom 144 TOPS in-vehicle inference computer, where almost every TOP is useable & optimized for NN, far exceeds anything else in volume production, giving you the hardware you need to run sophisticated nets.” For those, like me, who didn’t know what TOPS means, it stands for Tera Operations Per Second and it measures the overall performance of a complete system on one chip or SoC. Tesla’s new HW3 chip also does 144 TOPS.

We are (obviously) also looking for world-class chip designers to join our team, based in both Palo Alto & Austin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2020

Tesla is developing and deploying autonomy at scale, and it believes that an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning that is supported by the efficient use of inference hardware is the only way to achieve a general solution to full self-driving capability. Tesla employees who are hired for this will be working on:

Hardware

Neural Networks

Autonomy Algorithms

Code Foundations

Evaluation Infrastructure

Our NN is initially in Python for rapid iteration, then converted to C++/C/raw metal driver code for speed (important!). Also, tons of C++/C engineers needed for vehicle control & entire rest of car. Educational background is irrelevant, but all must pass hardcore coding test. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2020

One thing Elon stressed is the need for C++/C engineers, and even though the educational background is “irrelevant,” they must pass a hardcore coding test. A lot of employers require degrees in certain fields before they would even take the time to look at your resume. This is another example of where Tesla focuses on what matters and tries to skip or avoid the fluff.

When it comes to education, Elon has stated before that he looks for“evidence of exceptional ability. And if there is a track record of exceptional achievement, then it is likely that that will continue into the future.”

If you think an AI job at Tesla is a job for you, apply today.



