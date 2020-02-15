Tesla Model S Now Has 390 Mile Range

February 15th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Elon Musk tweeted on February 14 the latest version of the Tesla Model S — the Long Range Plus — now has up to 390 miles of range. That’s not the end of the good news, though. On the Tesla website, the Model X is now listed as having up to 351 miles of range. Elon suggested recently that the Model S would soon be available with more than 400 miles of range, and it appears the company is well on its way to reaching that goal. Prices for the Model S Long Range Plus start at $74,490, while the Model X sells for at least $79,690.

Tesla Model S estimated EPA range is now above 390 miles or ~630 km https://t.co/sNFzIkuJpC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020

The company has provided few details about where the extra range comes from.

Many small hardware improvements throughout the car that have been introduced gradually over past several months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2020

Musk also tweeted on Valentine’s Day, “All S/X cars made in recent months have actually been above stated EPA range. Will be unlocked soon for free via software update.” Tesla makes the most efficient electric cars available and is constantly improving both the hardware and software that goes into its cars. The Model S Long Range Plus also got new set of rims, with the 19″ Tempest wheels now the base offering.

EV drivers know that range is a slippery metric. It depends on temperature, speed, terrain, and about a dozen other factors. In a highway test of a Model S Long Range — the car with an EPA range of 373 miles — at a steady 75 mph, Car and Driver found its range was actually 222 miles at that speed, which was just slightly more than a Porsche Taycan Turbo S driving under the same conditions. So, range estimates have to be taken as guidelines, not hard and fast promises.

That being said, a driver is likely to get further on a single battery charge in a Tesla than any other electric car. And then there is the advantage of Tesla’s Supercharger network, which has more chargers — over 14,000 worldwide — than any other manufacturer can offer (and Teslas can use other charging networks as well, of course). When the battery does get low, a Tesla can add 100 miles of range or more in as little at 15 minutes. Price, range, efficiency, charging network, availability — a Tesla, any Tesla, is the complete package. And with over-the-air updates, it actually improves the longer you own it. Doesn’t get any better than that, does it?



