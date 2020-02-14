Tesla Giga Buffalo Will Most Likely Meet Its April Hiring Deadline

February 14th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

It looks like Tesla will most likely meet that April hiring deadline that was set by the State of New York for Tesla’s second Gigafactory, the one in Buffalo that produces solar technology rather than electric vehicles. April is a deadline for Tesla to have its workforce at its Buffalo Gigafactory up to 1,460 people. If it doesn’t, it will face a fine from the state, which spent over $950 million on building and partially equipping the second Gigafactory.

Deputy business editor David Robinson, writing for The Buffalo News, reports that it looks like a good bet that Tesla will build up its workforce at the South Buffalo factory fast enough to avoid paying the $41.2 million penalty. He also writes that Elon Musk wouldn’t be bringing attention to the factory at its deadline for its hiring target if he expected Tesla to fall short on that goal and get slapped with a penalty.

Earlier in February, Sean Ryan of the New York State Assembly, stopped by the Buffalo Tesla factory and was “pleasantly surprised” at how Tesla has progressed. He described the factory as being built out with complete lines running and people working — people, as in, factory employees. Both the Assemblyman and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown reported that Tesla is employing more than 1,100 people there, which puts the company within reach of its April hiring goal.

The mayor also noted, “The diversity of the hires was impressive. There was a great cross-section of people from across the city and across the region that were working in the facility.” In his article, Robinson speaks of reading tea leaves when it comes to Tesla. Tesla has limited access to its Buffalo factory and only gave a tour to the local media about a year and a half ago. “So, at the moment, the tea leaves are telling a story that seems to be positive. But it will be a couple of months before we know for sure,” writes Robinson.

Tesla April company talk will be from our Giga New York factory, where we make SolarGlass & several other products. Will also offer customer & media tours. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2020

Whether one prefers tea leaves, pendulums, or a complicated tarot spread with the Thoth deck, Tesla is definitely progressing and innovating every industry it is touching. It doesn’t really take a psychic to tell you the obvious: Tesla will most likely meet its April deadline just in time for the April company talk that will be held at Giga Buffalo, which will then also be open for customer and media tours.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







