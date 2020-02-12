Tesla Ready To Roll Out Solarglass Roof In US — China & Europe To Follow

February 12th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

In a series of tweets this week, Elon Musk said Tesla is ramping up the installation of its third-generation solar roof — called Solarglass Roof — in the San Francisco Bay Area, and it expects to announce availability in China and Europe soon.

Tesla recently completed the installation of a second-generation Solar Roof on the new home of CleanTechnica correspondent Kyle Field. You can read all about that process and how Kyle likes his solar roof and the components that go into it here.

TechCrunch reminds us that Elon announced last October the Solarglass product would be ready for widespread deployment soon. “Version three is finally ready for the big time,” he said. The original Solar Roof has glass panels that mimic the appearance of conventional asphalt roof shingles, but the Solarglass product uses glass panels that are significantly larger than traditional shingles.

TechCrunch also notes that an estimator on the Tesla website says a the price of a solar tile roof with 10 kW of solar on an average 2,000 square-foot home costs $42,500 before an $8,550 federal tax incentive.

It will take a while for customers to get used to the new look. Condo associations, homeowners, and historic preservation organizations will rail against the new design, but it is intended to be less costly to manufacture and quicker to install. At first, the Solarglass Roof will be available only in black, but Musk suggested Monday that other colors and finishes would be available “hopefully later this year.” Don’t hold your breath.

Elon also tweeted this week that he will host a “company talk” at Gigafactory 2 near Buffalo, New York, in April. There have been many derogatory reports over the years claiming that the facility is underutilized, but after a tour of the factory recently, state representative Sean Ryan said he was quite pleasantly surprised at how well things are progressing there. “The factory is built out. It has complete lines running, product moving around, people are there, so it’s really transformed itself into what we’ve been hoping for,” he said. Tesla has until April to hire 1,460 workers or face tens of millions of dollars in fines by the state of New York. How is that going? Ask us in April.



