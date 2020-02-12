Shell & Greenlots Install First Heavy Duty EV Charging Hub In Fontana

February 12th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Shell’s Greenlots has partnered with Volvo as part of its LIGHTS electric trucking program to install the first of four planned heavy duty fleet charging stations.

Greenlots and Volvo announced the installation of new fleet charging infrastructure in partnership with Volvo Trucks. The new heavy duty fleet EV charging installation is the first of four planned heavy duty fleet EV charging installations slated for warehouses across Southern California. The new stations are designed specifically for use by fleets to enable the use of heavy duty electric trucks like those produced by Volvo Trucks around Southern California.

“Heavy-duty fleets have unique charging characteristics and needs,” said Harmeet Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Greenlots. “Greenlots’ SKY platform is built for scale and designed to deliver a charging solution that meets Volvo Trucks’ electric fleet’s unique requirements and is optimized for cost and power. The open standards-based charging approach built into Greenlots’ platform enables Volvo to future-proof its investments in the charging infrastructure”

The first installation in Fontana includes two 50kW DC fast charging stations with plans for a 150kW station that will be added in the next few weeks. Greenlots’ SKY EV Charging Network Software will manage the stations and allows centralized visibility of not just the status of the charging stations, but of the electric trucks. They also have the ability to manage the demand these significant stations put on the local grid as it relates the usage of the attached warehouse facility and the needs of the fleet.

The new installations are a part of the much larger Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project that aims to leverage a blend of public and private funding to level up fleet charging for heavy vehicles in the coming years. The program was initially proposed to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as a potential solution to the emissions stemming from the glut of heavy trucks flowing in and out of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to warehouses across the greater Los Angeles basin.

In response to Volvo’s proposal, CARB granted $44.8 million to the Volvo LIGHTS program with matching funds of $45.9 million dollars being put up by Volvo for the project. Volvo committed to developing 23 Class 8 Volvo battery electric trucks and 24 zero-emission forklifts with the funds as the foundational operating elements. In support of the new fleet, the project also includes scope to install 58 heavy duty DC fast charging stations at warehouse hubs across Southern California in Chino, Fontana, Ontario, and Placentia.

“We’re excited to be part of the development of a battery-electric transport eco-system along with our Volvo LIGHTS project partners,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “This project is unique in the sense of its scope, and that it takes into account the entire system, with the charging infrastructure provided by Greenlots being one of the key components to this transport solution.”



