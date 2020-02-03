Nashville’s Music City Center Receives 2019 Leadership Awards From U.S. Green Building Council

February 3rd, 2020 by Guest Contributor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Music City Center received two awards during the 2020 IMPACT Leadership Conference on January 30. The awards were the Overall Highest Score Award and the Carbon Emissions Reduction Award. MCC recorded the highest scores in energy, water, waste and transportation improvements within the state using the Arc performance platform over a 12 month period, as well as the highest reduction in carbon emissions.

“We have an amazing team that is committed to prioritizing sustainable practices in our day to day operations,” said Charles Starks, President/CEO of Music City Center. “We are honored to have received these awards from the USGBC and greatly value our partnership.”

The USGBC Tennessee IMPACT Benchmarking Challenge encourages buildings across the state to track energy, water and waste with the Arc performance platform. Participating buildings entered an initial set of building performance data in June 2019 and worked to improve their scores through operational upgrades before December 2019. The USGBC recognizes outstanding organizations each year that are leading the green building community.

“We offer a robust sustainability program within MCC, working closely with the team as well as with partners and the community to educate and empower them on sustainable practices,” said Everett Davis, sustainability coordinator of Music City Center. “We thank USBGC for its ongoing commitment in providing the resources to create and maintain green buildings.”

Images courtesy Music City Center



