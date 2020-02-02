Tesla Deliveries In 2012 During Hurricane Sandy, + A Tesla Roadster Drives Through “Post-Apocalypse NYC”

February 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

In this episode of Tesla Inside Out*, David Havasi tells us about some of the challenges (and fun) of delivering early Tesla Model S sedans to customers around the time of Hurricane Sandy in New York City (back in 2012).

I think this is a bit of a crescendo-style episode. David starts off by talking about the odd challenge of charging dozens of Teslas without electricity at their home base and having no Superchargers to rely on. There wasn’t even a Tesla app to monitor the charging. After that, he moves into memories of having to deliver Teslas to people’s homes when there wasn’t gasoline available to fuel up the Tesla delivery team’s Ford F-250 + U-Haul delivery vehicle. The end scene of this story is a beauty, though. I won’t ruin it by putting it in a simple text summary, but it involves a green Tesla Roadster, lines of people waiting for gasoline, and empty streets in NYC.

I highly recommend a listen in order to enjoy some of the deep history of Tesla and how the company survived much different times than it is living through today. You can listen to this episode via the SoundCloud player below, on Spotify, on Anchor.fm, or on YouTube (also embedded below).

*We’ve launched new podcasting channels for the Tesla Inside Out podcast series. You can listen and subscribe on SoundCloud, Spotify, and Anchor.fm. It will be added to other platforms, like Apple iTunes and Google Podcasts, soon.

We recorded this interview inside of David’s Tesla Model 3 without my normal podcasting mic. In the future, we’ll be sure to use the podcasting mic for better sound quality.



