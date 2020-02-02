Mattel Hopes For 100% Recycled-Made Toys By 2030

February 2nd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Mattel, the toymaker that made all those Barbie dolls I use to rip the heads off of and throw at strangers when I was two, has goals that will help benefit our environment. Mattel wants to transition to creating products that are made from 100% recycled products and for these products to be packed in recyclable or bio-based materials by 2030. This firm manufactures toys under brands including Hot Wheels, Barbie, and Fisher-Price and has been around since 1944. It was founded in Hawthorne.

In 1960, Mattel launched its “Rock-a-Stack” baby toy and now these toys will be made from renewable sugar cane plastics and be fully recyclable. These new materials will cut waste and enable the materials to be recovered and repurposed at the end of the toy’s lifetime according to the toymaker.

Mattel’s President and COO, Richard Dickson, says that, “Innovation is part of our DNA, and it is central to our work in environmental sustainability. Our world-class designers have consistently created products that can be passed on to generations and, today, we are continuing this proud tradition with our new sustainable Rock-a-Stack, one of the most iconic and best-selling toys in the toy industry.”

The company has also set up a new Environmental Sustainability Council within itself in order to hone in the focus on green product innovation. Mattel wants to make sustainability a key priority throughout the product and packaging design and production process, according to its CEO, Ynon Kreiz.

It’s a great thing to see Mattel focusing on using recyclable products in its toys. Hopefully, it will encourage its competitors to step up and embrace alternative ways of producing toys. I don’t feel so bad about those headless Barbie dolls anymore.

Images courtesy Mattel





