Volvo Opens Preorders As The Fully Electric XC40 Recharge Nears Production

January 30th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Volvo is officially opening up preorders for its highly anticipated XC40 Recharge in the US and Europe on the heels of strong demand after the unveiling event in Los Angeles in October. According to the company, tens of thousands of people have expressed interest in the vehicle with several thousand preorders already locked in.

The teaser site for the upcoming vehicle now boasts a more sales-oriented structure with a bold button to “Reserve Yours” in the upper corner. The refundable $1,000 deposit holds the place in line for prospective buyers and drops them into the funnel towards a local dealer to close the deal.

The XC40’s 78kWh battery is more than sufficient to cover most daily driving and trips, with an estimated range of around 248 miles per charge on the WLTP cycle. Volvo is a bit more cautious in its statements about range, simply stating that it will have 200+ miles of range per charge. Either way, the range is significantly less than the Tesla Model Y is expected to get, but comes from an automaker that might make more traditional automotive customers more comfortable.

The Volvo brand is synonymous with safety and quality, which are sure to make the transition to an electric vehicle easier for many buyers to stomach. Volvo’s first EV poised for mass-market acceptance was built to impress. The all-wheel drive XC40’s dual motor configuration will put down a combined 402 horsepower that will propel it from naught to sixty in just 4.7 seconds.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will tip the scales at $55,500 in the US, or $48,000 after the US Federal EV tax credit. Get it while supplies last, as Volvo’s increased focus on plug-in vehicles will take increasingly larger chips out of its 200,000 vehicle limit before the rebate starts to taper off.

$55,500 is before any options and there are sure to be plenty of ways for buyers to spend more money on this car. It is available in 8 colors including white, silver, green, blue, dark grey, two shades of black, and red. Looking at the XC90 Plug-in Hybrid, Volvo offers a range of rims, upholstery, ventilation and heating, trim, audio, and technology options that can easily raise the price up several thousand dollars.

Lane keep assist is offered, as are other active safety functions, but there is nothing to speak of when it comes to partial or fully autonomous driving technology. Those technologies, while still future tech today, will increasingly be expected by customers looking for future-forward vehicles like EVs over the next few years. Tesla set the bar for what it means to be a high tech electric vehicle and everyone, including Volvo, is still scrambling to catch up.

