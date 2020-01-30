The HUMMER Returns As An Electric Vehicle — 1,000 Horsepower, 0–60 MPH In 3 Seconds

January 30th, 2020 by Kyle Field

The HUMMER Returns As A Fully Electric Off-Road Beast Sans Noise & Emissions

The Humvee was designed as the ultimate off-road vehicle, a beast that could take anything America’s armed forces could throw at it. It could drive up the steepest inclines and tackle the toughest terrain. No matter what, its massive V8 diesel engines were ready when the time came to stomp on the throttle. One thing the Humvee never was, though, was efficient — but that’s all about to change.

The civilian version of the classic HUMMER is being revived, and this time, it’s going to bring the power of electric powertrains to bear to deliver the same rugged experience to civilians. For now, the brand is only kicking out a few teasers with a modernized HUMMER grill, but we were just able to squeeze out a few facts about the new vehicle before its official launch on May 20th.

The new fully electric HUMMER EV will bring 1,000 horsepower to bear in its new electrified format. That is supercar-level horsepower, and with electric motors laying down so much torque from a dead stop, the new Hummer is surely going to be an impressive player on the track as well. Indeed, the new hummer boasts a mind-numbing 11,500 lb-ft of torque that it expects will propel the new HUMMER EV from 0–60 in 3 seconds.

The HUMMER EV will be the first electric vehicle from GMC when it arrives in Fall 2021 and ushers in what GMC is calling a “Quiet Revolution.” Gone are the days when loud, smelly, clunky motors were synonymous with power. Next-generation vehicles will silently destroy the gasoline or diesel vehicle next to them at the track or stop light, much like Tesla’s vehicles have been doing for years in certain segments.

GMC has crafted a line of new ads to share their excitement about this quiet revolution for the ultimate stage: the Super Bowl.

“GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.” The new line of ads showcase the stark contrast between loud, powerful modes of transportation from the past with the silent power electric vehicles promise.

General Motors will build the new HUMMER EV at home in Michigan at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which CleanTechnica just learned about in conversations with GM President Mark Reuss and other GM execs leading their electrification revolution. No word on production volumes or battery supply for the new HUMMER EV yet, so we will surely have our ears to the ground for any new information about it as those are released.

For now, all of the official information about the HUMMER EV is available at www.gmc.com/HummerEV.

