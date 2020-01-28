Coronavirus: Tesla Gives Chinese Owners Free Supercharging

January 28th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The coronavirus is all over the news and has pretty much shut down China. Most companies would probably freak out over the fact that the country in which their new factory just opened for business is shutting down all of its operations and focusing on trying to contain the virus while developing a cure. That’s right, all factories in China are closed for business. This may hit Tesla’s stock a little hard, but as always, Elon Musk sees the bigger picture. Analysts and investors may freak out and sell their shares, but Tesla is all about helping people.

BREAKING: @teslacn is notifying #Tesla owners across China about first-ever temporary free supercharging during #coronavirus outbreak. @teslacn says it’d like to help owners get thru difficult time in a small way it can. I can’t think of any other OEMs more considerate than Tesla pic.twitter.com/o1mzD8yaCJ — Ray4️⃣Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) January 28, 2020

Tesla owners in China are receiving free supercharging during the coronavirus outbreak. Tesla China wants to help the owners get through this difficult time — and giving access to free charging may be quite helpful, like VW or BMW giving away free gas or diesel for its customers (if they did that).

Every factory is closed and the whole country is basically shut for a month in an effort to contain the virus and develop a cure. I can’t quantify the cost to the global economy but it’s huge. This could be a long month for investors. #china #coronavirus — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 28, 2020

Tesla is a company that cares about its customers. This has been proven time and again by the way Elon Musk has reacted to disasters, has interacted with his customers on Twitter, and genuinely listens to our ideas. He interacts in a way that you would not expect from a big company exec, even joking like a familiar friend. He once told me the food and views on Saturn were amazing. The fact that he jokes with his customers and followers on Twitter just shows how much he cares about his supporters and customers as humans. Elon Musk, and Tesla, value us — and humanity in general. So, it’s no surprise that Tesla is again doing something to help its customers during this devastating outbreak.

By the way, the fact that China shutting down all of its manufacturing operations, including foreign factories and business operations, so that people can stay home and the country can as safely as possible redirect its focus to finding a cure is evidence of leadership. Here in America, its always business first and business as usual. We can get hit by a record disaster and many corporations will be like, “You still comin’ in, right?” And if your answer is no, you may get fired. And our government will have no sympathy for you.

So, the fact that China has just shut everything down and made containing the virus and developing a cure their main objective, to me, shows that they have their priorities in order. Yes, the stocks will be hit. Yes, the business world will take a punch into the stomach and chest, but at least there will be a business world to return to for those affected by this virus if a cure is quickly developed.

When it comes to business, it’s unfortunate to acknowledge that the lives of their workers don’t usually matter — at least, not beyond what’s required or good for PR. When I worked at Goodwill, I was often told, by coworkers, that we were all replaceable. In other words, no matter how hard we worked, we were not valued. Other organizations all across America have this mentality. Sure, some companies give you insurance, an IRA fund, or some type of benefit that makes being “enslaved” to them “worth it.” In the long run, it’s not worth it if it tears you down and ignores your humanity.

In the midst of another crisis, it’s nice to see another reminder that Tesla cares about the lives of its customers and does something practical to help them. In fact, Tesla’s birth was due to a few people’s desire to help humanity, and its success has been due to millions of people’s desire to do so.



