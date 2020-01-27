Tunisia Approves First EV From Foreign Automaker — Can You Guess The Model?

January 27th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

MG Motor, a British automotive company, has been approved by Tunisia to import electric vehicles into the country. Tunisian auto magazine AutomobileTN reports that Britain’s MG has been approved by the government to import its EZS (or ZS EV), an all-electric urban SUV. The EZS is described to be versatile and very pleasant to drive.

Some Specs of the EZS

Some of the specifications of the EZA from the video show that it has a lot of good things going for it.

Low consumption: 18.6 kWh/100 km

Acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h in 3.1 s — 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 s

WLTP range: 263 km (163 miles)

Maximum speed: 140 km/h

Engine power: 143 hp (353 Nm of torque)

3 driving modes

Full charge in normal mode: ≃ 7h

Charge in fast mode: 80% in 40 min

It is hoped that this new EV will be an “ideal ally” for driving in the city and on the road where “agility and robustness allow it to express itself best.”

The EZS has also been awarded by the Euro NCAP 2019 with a 5-star safety rating.

The price of the EZS starts at 69,966 DT, or just under $25,000.

The MG EZS, or ZS EV as we’ve typically covered it, is quickly becoming a hit among EV enthusiasts for its low cost and value for the money. It is extremely cost-competitive with (or much cheaper than) the Nissan Qashqai diesel in the UK this year. A Bank of America Merrill Lynch report shared with CleanTechnica shows the savings if you choose this small SUV are enormous.

The electric vehicle is also becoming some Asian markets, most notably China, where it has quickly raced up the sales rankings.

Maarten Vinkhuyzen highlighted for CleanTechnica that MG, now owned by China’s SAIC, isn’t just dipping its toes in the electric water either, but is becoming a fully electric brand in Europe. For more on that, I recommend reading his article: “MG Is Back From The Grave In Full Frontal Attack On European Car Market.”



