Preserving The Silence — DIY Fixes For Tesla Model 3 Rattling/Creaking Noises

Sometimes we don’t realize what noise pollution is until we are far from it. Even noises we don’t pay attention to can be disturbing quality of life more than we realize. Some Tesla Model 3 owners have had issues with rattling and creaking noises. A couple of owners have some DIY solutions to share.

The owner in the following video makes use of an app to test his work. The app can also be used to locate the rattle itself more directly — as a diagnostic aid.

Before you watch the video below to eliminate any lingering rattles, watch the video in this earlier CleanTechnica post. As 100% electric car drivers, we drop our shoulders in relief while finding the silence inside electric cars. That means, though, that even a bit of a small rattle needs to be done away with to preserve the silence. A couple of Tesla Model 3 owners dug in and found out how to fix some common rattle and creaking noises.

“After 3 trips to the service center for a litany of rattling noises in the cabin while driving, I finally took matters into my own hands and solved the rattling mystery for myself once and for all. Short, sweet, and to the point with no fluff.” — blaggosphere on YouTube

This first video addresses 4 rattles:

1.The passenger side front wheel well and fender liner joint.

2. The passenger door speaker.

3. The passenger side tweeter.

4. The driver side footwell area’s AC vent.

This DIYer uses foam strips to fix the rattles. The specific product — Foam Seal Tape 1/4″ W X 1/8″ T, High Density Adhesive Foam Weather Strip Seal for Window and Door, 50 Ft Length (3 Rolls of 16.5 Ft Each) — can be easily ordered on Amazon.

The owner also uses an app — Tone Generator: Audio Sound Hz — to check the success of his DIY fixes for the small rattles. It can also be used to find exactly where a rattle is in your car.

For a more complicated rattle fix, check out the seatbelt adjuster rattle fix in the video below.

LivingTesla explains, “My seatbelt adjuster was buzzing in my ear and Tesla’s repair didn’t work, so here’s what worked for me.” — Living Tesla on YouTube

LivingTesla lists his preferred tools and repair aids complete with easy ordering:

Felt Tape — J.V. Converting FELT-06/BLK0755 JVCC FELT-06 Polyester Felt Tape: 3/4″ x 15 ft, Black

Scissors — Milwaukee Electric Tool 48-22-4040 Jobsite, Offset Scissors

Torx Drivers — Jetech 9pc Star Key Wrench Set

I don’t live in a state that requires front license plates. However, if you do, here is one more solution thanks to clever LivingTesla: SnapPlate Removable Model 3 Front License Plate Mount.

One thing is sure, I find the action-oriented care of both Tesla owners is inspiring. Don’t let the small things go!

Featured image: Silence is even better in pedestrian-friendly car-free cities. Photo by Cynthia Shahan | CleanTechnica