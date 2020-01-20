Tesla 8th Place Among Diverse Employers In Europe

January 20th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla was recently ranked 8th among diverse employers in Europe. Diversity is something that all employers should strive to embrace. Everyone has gifts and talents, and when we bring a more diverse population into the workplace, we help create a unique way of expressing ourselves in a positive and professional manner.

Diversity, in this context, means people from all types of backgrounds, beliefs, and abilities. This concerns ethnicity, gender, age, and more.

Tesla took 8th place🏅in the ranking of European employers Diversity 2020 & 1st among all automotive companies 🏆 You are the best @Tesla @elonmusk 👏🏻🎉#Tesla #Europe https://t.co/MQ5fqmUzuA — Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) January 18, 2020

Tesmanian’s Eva Fox points out that diversity in the workplace isn’t a form of political correctness — it is insurance against internal blindness which could leave a company out of reach and going down the wrong path. Based on the European ranking, it seems clear that Tesla is choosing to embrace diversity and doesn’t want to become blind.

Statista partnered with the Financial Times to survey around 80,000 people working in 10 European countries. The findings showed that 700 out of 10,000 companies were rated highly for their diversity by their employees. Diversity, in regards to the survey, included age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation. Also, the answers from female and older workers as well as members of minority ethnic groups were given extra weight. This ensured that their voices would be heard — which is in general hard for minorities. All countries struggle with racism, sexism, and privilege.

In light of all of these struggles, more and more companies are striving to embrace diversity and set examples. Tesla is one of them, and the results of this survey indicate it is doing very well in that regard. The focus, being a European survey, was on Tesla’s factory in the Netherlands. The Netherlands is known for its openness and focus on diversity, so that might have inherently helped Tesla in the rankings, but the high rank of #8 certainly indicates that Tesla is ahead of other automakers when it comes to employing a diverse workforce. That must come in part from company policies, in part from the company’s reputation, and in part from the company’s mission, which attracts people of all types are are concerned about the future of humanity and inspired by the technologies Tesla develops.

The only other car producers in the top 100 were Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at #23 and BMW at #25.

The research was initially published in November 2019. The Financial Times indicates that the companies surveys had to have at least 250 employees. The companies surveyed were based in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg.



