Hornsea One Will Power Millions of UK Homes

January 20th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Hornsea One, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, is almost complete and will power millions of homes in Britain. The farm will span an area of 407 square kilometers, which is over 5 times the size of the city of Hull. Each wind turbine is around 100 meters tall and the blades are 75 meters long — the total area that the blades cover is larger than the Millenium Wheel. It is also located farther out to see than any other wind farm — 120 kilometers off the coast of England.

The world's largest offshore wind farm off the east coast of Britain is almost complete. It will produce enough energy to supply 1 million UK homes with clean electricity. https://t.co/3MgvHIcNu0 pic.twitter.com/WxKMxtCE8h — CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2020

In the CNN video above, you see the turbine’s wheel rotating. Each rotation of just one wheel equals enough electricity to power one home for one full day. In the video, the wheels seemed to rotate faster than it took me to type this sentence. The video also shows us how the workers were able to build this farm. They had to live in an “offshore hotel” and work offshore to complete this.

There are around 100 people on this platform. They used a ship called the GMS Endeavor, which has legs that the ship can use to jack itself up out of the water to accommodate the building of this wind farm.

Over a year, according to the video, Hornsea One will produce enough clean electricity to meet the needs of 1 million homes in the United Kingdom. This is electricity that will not create or add to the problems of climate change.

The location of this wind farm is in the North Sea off the coast of England. Its total capacity will be up to 6 gigawatts (GW) and already began supplying power to the UK’s national electricity grid in 2019.

The completion of the Hornsea One is slated for sometime in 2020, at which point it will have a total of 174 turbines.

Orsted, the company behind Hornsea One, used to be an oil and gas company. It changed its name from Danish Oil and Natural Gas in 2017 to show its transformation into a clean energy company. We need more oil companies following Orsted’s lead.



