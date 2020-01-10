A New Type Of Tesla Jewelry For Vehicle Access

January 10th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

I love jewelry. I love creating it and I love wearing it and looking at it. I love seeing the works of other artisans who get creative, but I never expected to be writing about jewelry or the art of making it for CleanTechnica — as I usually save that for my blog. Nonetheless, this story about a Tesla owner and his wife definitely needs to be shared.

Jewelry is used for many things. Gemstones and jewelry have been a part of humankind since history was passed down orally. The ancients would create talismans made of feathers, bones, shells, and pebbles — pebbles that were, in fact, gemstones. In these ancient times, jewelry had one main use — as amulets for protection against bad luck and illness. Many gems and minerals have these legends, like Tiger Eye being seen as a stone of protection while traveling. Legends, lore, and jewelry are often intermingled with one another. The oldest piece of jewelry found so far was dated at around 25,000 years of age. It was a simple necklace made of fish bones found in a cave in Monaco. Jewelry has had many meanings across the vast stretch of time, whether for practical use or religious use.

Speaking of the versatile uses of jewelry, one Tesla owner and his wife have created another use for a handmade work of wearable art that would be a great way to not get locked out of your vehicle if your phone died.

Beware of copy cats, OG custom made Tesla Model 3 Key Rig. Only $100 hand crafted by my loving wife ⁦@hopegrrrl⁩. pic.twitter.com/GSPhNIKjXC — Patrick Lawson (Pox) (@walkingcrow) December 1, 2019

This ring is a key for access to a Tesla Model 3. It’s made with resin by hand. It also has the RFID chip from a Tesla Model 3 key card inside. The ring can be made with any color.

This would be a great backup for those who use their phones to access their car in case of their phone dying. You can even have the ring made with 24K gold inlay for only $150. And for those who buy the ring, there is a how-to video on how to pair it with your Tesla.

Photos courtesy Tesla Trip





