100% Solar Powered 5/3 Bank Announces $6.2 Million in 2019 Grants

January 8th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank, a bank that is 100% powered by renewable solar energy and generating more clean power than the bank uses in a year (which is why we started using it in 2019), recently made an announcement of almost $6.2 million in grants from 2019. These grants come through 8 major foundations that the banks serve as a trustee or agent.

These grants have been given to organizations that focus on education, arts, and culture as well as civic and community programs, health, and human services. Other community reinvestment activities that help low-to-moderate-income earners, small businesses, affordable housing, and financial literacy will also be receiving some of these funds.

Heidi B. Jark, the senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office, says, “We are pleased to have worked with so many inspiring organizations through the year that bring positive change to our communities.”

These grants impact a wide variety of people, such as those who are able to receive gently used furniture from New Life Furniture Bank, which is a nonprofit that helps families of low-income households in Cincinnati.

“Through The Foundation Office, we are working to fulfill the vision of the numerous families that have established philanthropic foundations to create a legacy of improving lives.” —Heidi B. Jark, senior vice president and managing director of The Foundation Office.

The Foundation Office at Fifth Third Bank serves more than 100 private and corporate foundations that grant millions of dollars annually to charities across the United States as a trustee, co-trustee or agent. These 8 foundations and trusts also accept letters of inquiry from nonprofits that qualify and are seeking grant support. The date range is from October 1 through December 31 every year. You can learn more about it all here.

These funds will not only help people and families in need, but will also benefit our community and, I believe, inspire more people and companies to help others when they are able to.

Editor’s note: As we’ve shared before, 5/3 Bank is the 10th largest solar power user in the United States, and is much smaller than most of the other names on that list, showing that the bank is truly punching above its weight to be a clean energy and societal leader. We ♥ 53.com





