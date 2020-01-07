Non-Tesla US Auto Sales Down 177,839 In 2019

January 7th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The US auto industry took a bit of a whack in 2019. Excluding Tesla, US auto sales were down by 177,839 units in 2019 compared to 2018.

That said, only 13 auto brands saw their sales drop, while 18 saw their sales rise. That means that certain auto companies saw a relatively large chunk of their sales drop. The biggest losers were Nissan (~117,000 fewer sales in 2019) and Ford (~83,000 fewer sales). Toyota lost more than 43,000 sales, Infiniti lost nearly 32,000 sales, Chevrolet lost nearly 26,000 sales, and Jeep lost nearly 17,000 sales.

On the flip side, Ram’s year-over-year sales were up by more than 35,000, Kia’s sales were up by nearly 26,000, Hyundai’s sales were up by more than 25,000, Subaru’s sales were up by nearly 20,000, BMW’s sales were up by nearly 14,000, and Genesis’s sales were up by nearly 11,000.

In December, only 9 auto brands saw their year-over-year sales increase. In net, the non-Tesla auto market was down by 97,012 sales.





What’s driving the overall drop in US auto sales? (No pun intended.) Any top guesses?

Is Tesla cannibalizing other US auto sales? Is the US economy actually slumping? Is it a matter of leapfrog and 2020 or 2021 will see a boost in auto sales again?

