Burned Koalas Are Overflowing Australian Hospitals

January 7th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Thousands of koalas have been badly injured by the bush fires in Australia to the point where hospitals are overflowing. An article on ABC North Coast came through my feed today, and even though it was written back in November, it is still very relevant. Kindhearted artisans have mobilized to get creative when it comes to comforting these innocent victims of the fires. On the show On Breakfast with Bruce Mackenzie, a resident of Byron Bay, Morgan Leigh, explains how crafters are helping out by making little pouches, mittens, and blankets.

“We have different people that are sewing, some are cutting (the fabric) some are crocheting and knitting,” says Leigh. When Mackenzie comments that it sounded like a big operation, Leigh responds, “It actually is. It started off just being tiny. I sew for a living so I thought that I would offer my skill to help out and it turned out that there’s a lot of people that are crafty and kind in this way and everyone wants to help. Some people are donating sheets,” She also explains that there were people who wanted to help but didn’t know how.

Leigh and the volunteers are dealing with animals that have some pretty serious injuries, so certain types of materials are needed to help soothe them. Donations of all-natural fabrics such as cotton are ideal. She also says that “Used blankets are fine, as long as they aren’t pilling because the little bubs will actually eat the pilling,” Another thing, a graphic visual here, that Leigh says is that there are injured animals everywhere.

She explains that a lot of the rescue groups have been bombarded with pretty much everything, so she started reaching out to individual care groups that are going out to areas where it would take a bit of time for rescue items to be dispatched to them. If you would like to help Morgan Leigh comfort koalas and other wildlife that have been badly injured in these fires, you can reach her on Facebook or Instagram.

This is an incredibly beautiful initiative and one of those good things that shows that humanity does care.



