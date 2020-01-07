Breaking! Elon Announces Intent To Open New Tesla Design Center In China To Design A New Vehicle For Worldwide Consumption

January 7th, 2020 by Paul Fosse

Joyous Celebration Marks Telsa’s First Customer Deliveries of Made-In-China Vehicles

After seeing Elon dance, I suddenly don’t feel so bad about my dance moves, which have been compared to those of Elaine from the “Seinfeld.” The announcer was impressed with Elon’s dance, though.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

For those deprived folks who haven’t seen the “Seinfeld” episode, I’ve linked a clip below.

All joking aside, Tesla watchers around the world take it as a good sign when Elon is in a good enough mood to joke and dance. The chances are good Tesla’s production lines aren’t having major issues. From the Model 3 ramp in 2018, we learned that when production was going poorly, Elon didn’t look as relaxed.

10 Cars Released To Public Exactly 1 Year From Start Of Project

One year ago today, Tesla China held its groundbreaking ceremony for the Shanghai Gigafactory. When Elon claimed this factory would start production in 2019, few believed it was possible, and even fewer thought it would happen.

Above, you see Elon handing the key cards to the first delighted non-employee family to receive a Made-In-China Tesla Model 3! Those oversized key cards are probably just for pictures. The actual keys are the size of a credit card.

Elon thanked the people who bought the early cars that enabled Tesla to scale their production and now be able to produce a more affordable car. He reiterated that it is a 100 times harder to produce a car in volume than to make a prototype.

Elon Announces A New China Designed Car

It had been rumored that Elon would announce the start of the Model Y production line at this event, but he instead mentioned he wants to open a new Tesla Design Center in China to take advantage of Chinese artistic talent. He hopes the new China-designed car will be as different as the Cybertruck and shock the world.

Watch the whole 20 minute presentation below!

