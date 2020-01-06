Norwegian Justice Minister Preorders A Tesla Cybertruck

January 6th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Norwegian Justice Minister bought a Tesla Cybertruck on Thanksgiving Day — well, Thanksgiving for Americans. Whether or not the purchase was planned to be made on our holiday is beside the point — it’s still a beautiful sense of irony or synchronicity.

Jøran Kallmyr, Norwegian Justice Minister happily shared a screenshot of his Tesla Cybertruck reservation on Facebook. He, along with quite a few other Tesla owners and advocates, asked for his wife’s forgiveness afterwards. Haha, too funny. Actually, it’s rather adorable because we all know that in the long run, Tesla actually pays you back the money you’ve spent upfront via savings on fuel.

Beklager Torunn Smedal Kallmyr . Satser på at det lettere å få tilgivelse enn tillatelse… Posted by Jøran Kallmyr on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Kallymer is getting the dual-motor Cybertruck, which is $49,900 (or NOK 457,000). “This is an incredibly cool car. At first glance, it was terribly ugly, but gradually it got cooler and cooler,” he told Nettavisen.

It seems that Kallmyer was one of many who succumbed to the 7 Stages of Acceptance. What am I talking about? In a reply to Elon Musk on Twitter, user Stacy posted this tweet with a graphic that explains the 7 Stages of Acceptance:

These seven stages are what many Tesla owners and advocates experienced on the night of and the week following the Cybertruck unveiling. Viv, who was part of the Third Row podcast crew who just interviewed Elon Musk, says she is one of very few people who loved it from the moment it rolled out. I, too, am one of those love-at-first-sight Cybertruck romantics, but it seems that wasn’t the norm.





These 7 stages of acceptance, if you can’t see the tweet above, are:

Shock Disbelief Huh? Well, actually, hmmm It’s growing on me I kinda love this All other trucks are dead to me.

Quite a few people on Facebook had a lot to say about Kallmyer’s purchase. Some thought the Cybertruck was an ugly vehicle. Some thought it was lovely. Henrik Schumann Sager posted a comment with the line, “Great Scott, Something closer to Back To The Future!” And here we are, once again, with another example of why Tesla has no need to pay for advertising.

