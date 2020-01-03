Tesla [TSLA] Was The Best Performing Auto Stock In The 2010s

January 3rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Tesla was the best performing auto stock of the 2010s in terms of stock price growth, and the 2020s look to continue the trend based on the first few days.

A recent article by Bloomberg indicates Tesla was the best performing auto stock of the decade. Tesla had its IPO in 2010. What were you doing ten years ago? In 2010, I was living in Atlanta and preparing to be there for my mother when she had open-heart surgery. I had a hard road ahead of me–one that led me to where I am now. I knew nothing about Tesla, stocks, hadn’t even gotten married yet, and had just started wire wrapping. I wish someone would have gone back in time to tell me to invest in Tesla. Perhaps I would have avoided some of those hardships — or perhaps not.

Alas, here I am today, holding onto my few shares I bought last year when several folks on Twitter who label themselves with TSLAQ mocked and said, “thank you for the money,” while insinuating that I was dumb. I had faith, and it’s paying off — not just for me, but for other investors who believed in Tesla. In 2010, when Tesla went public, people laughed and shook their heads in disbelief. Yet, here we are, 10 years later looking at the amazing accomplishments of Tesla.

One accomplishment that is not mentioned in the article is something so huge that people forget Tesla has done this — maybe due to the pizazz of the Cybertruck unveiling. Tesla worked out a deal with China, despite our country being in a trade war with China. Tesla became the only foreign company in China allowed to fully own its factory. This is a really big deal. It shows that despite trade issues between China and the US, China believes in Elon Musk and wants to be a significant part of its long-term story and success.

Another accomplishment that Tesla achieved is that it outperformed every automaker on the planet. As the article states, it is “the undisputed champion of total return, sales growth, and long-term shareholder value.”

The Model 3 outsold every vehicle from Germany or anywhere else in the US luxury market, demonstrating that not only do consumers want electric vehicles, but they want a single Tesla model more than any other luxury auto (car or SUV).

Today, Tesla has an $80 billion valuation — just behind that of Volkswagen ($98 billion). Other notes from the article regarding Tesla’s stock, slightly updated for changes in recent days, are:

Tesla is worth 35% more than GM Tesla has more than twice the market cap of Ford (which is at $36.5 billion) Tesla sales have increased 52 times compared to the rest of the industry

Major Tesla short sellers continued to be bearish on TSLA at the end of 2019. I believe they will continue to be proven wrong as Tesla continues to soar and reshape the auto industry. I also believe that people shorting Tesla stock are doing so blindly and that they fundamentally misunderstand Tesla, thinking it is an automaker that is into fraud. Perhaps over the next decade as Tesla continues to soar, they will change their thoughts on this. I, for one, will definitely buy more stock in Tesla. (Note: This is not investment advice. We do not provide investment advice.)



