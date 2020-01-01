#1 cleantech news, reviews, & analysis site in world. Support our work today. The future is now.


Last-Minute Tesla Deliveries in 2012 vs. 2019

We published this podcast in early December, but it’s as relevant today as ever. If you missed this Tesla Inside Out episode, note that it covers 2012 Tesla deliveries, including last-minute Tesla deliveries on December 31, 2012. It also covers Tesla’s shift from DIY delivery trailers in 2012 to Tesla making so many deliveries in 2018 and 2019 that it has transformed the US vehicle shipment market (historically, East–West shipments were more expensive, but West–East shipments are now more expensive because Tesla has so much shipping demand and has even gobbled up vehicle shipping companies). Check out this episode now:

You can read a summary of this podcast here, but that doesn’t at all replace listening or watching, so I can’t say I recommend it.

While you’re here, though, if you’ve missed other episodes of this “Tesla Inside Out” series, I highly recommend the episodes before and after the one above:


Regarding last-minute Tesla deliveries in 2019, here are a few tweets:

 

Tesla’s Q4 2019 deliveries will be ~42× times higher than Q4 2012 deliveries. No joke.

 

