2019 From The View Of Tesla Road Trips

December 31st, 2019 by Johnna Crider

2019 has been the year of epic Tesla road trips and adventures. We have seen Teslas exploring in the Arctic Circle, all over Norway, in the Scottish highlands, and pretty much all over the world. We even have a Tesla owner who was in Halifax on a Tesla road trip last year when Hurricane Dorian struck. So, the idea that a Tesla can not survive a road trip (or a Hurricane) is pretty much null and void.

I may not own one yet, but I am a reservation holder (I’m going get the Cybertruck!) and I look forward to taking it on some epic road trips. Getting ideas from others is a nice start.

I often Uber (or walk) to get where I need to go, and I have many interesting conversations with Uber drivers. Some don’t know much about Tesla except that “it’s a car for the extremely rich and it can’t drive too far because you have to plug it in.” Those are common myths that I find myself debunking regularly, and I often talk about my friend Wade’s journey around the US and Canada in his Tesla Model 3.

“My friend went to the Arctic Circle in his Model 3,” I say casually to the random person who says that Tesla and electric vehicles can’t do road trips. Their responses have been variations of, “How did he get it there?” and “He must be really rich to fly it there.”

Yeah, seriously. When I tell them that he actually drove it there, I get mixed reactions of shock and skepticism. It’s a common trend among average consumers — at least here in Louisiana — that Teslas are luxury cars that you pretty much can’t do anything with. However, that is changing. I’ve spoken to some Uber drivers who absolutely love Tesla and it’s going to be their next car.

Tesla vehicles are often breaking the stereotypes that people box them into, and it’s funny to see the shock that, yes, electric vehicles can drive all the way to the Arctic Circle if you are mindful of charging options along the way.

@elonmusk I drove 18,857 miles in my @Tesla model 3 along this route.

After years of road trippin' around North America, this was the best trip ever due to the magic of autopilot.

Thank you for creating such an amazing product!

🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/fJt9kYjnRv — Wade (@wadeanderson) September 20, 2019

Overall, Tesla has breathed fresh air into the culture of road trips. You can see more of Wade’s photos here and watch his videos here.

“It wasn’t only about going to the extreme points,, it was about the people and the interesting conversations”

— Wade Anderson while talking about his summer road trip across North America.

Another Tesla adventure is one that Kim Paquette went on. She was on a Tesla road trip through Canada when Hurricane Dorian hit Halifax. It was one of those moments that left all of us scratching our heads because Canada seemed really far away from the devastation that Dorian left behind in the Bahamas.

“I had been using the hotels charger before the hurricane, after this guy showed up (not a guest) to charge because all the power was knocked out at all chargers / but not this one since it was on a generator.”

—Kim Paquette on being caught in Hurricane Dorian.

Time for a #roadtrip! Today I am headed from Newport, Rhode Island to Saint John, New Brunswick. 😁 #Tesla #model3 pic.twitter.com/PgNmFX9PmX — Kim Paquette (@kimpaquette) September 3, 2019

Another Tesla adventure included really beautiful photos of a Tesla Model 3 in the Scottish Highlands. This is an ancient land once dominated by the Gaels, who worshipped the Tuatha De Danann (the Fair Folk), and this history is steeped with magic, mysticism, tragedy, and beauty. Seeing the Tesla Model 3 here photographed against the rugged terrain of the Scottish Highlands and creating a stark yet stunning contrast. A technological centerpiece surrounded by the mists of an ancient past creates a striking photo.

Great trip today to the Scottish Highlands, think I need to upgrade to the wide angle lens on the iPhone 11 Pro, too much to take in here, the photos don’t do it justice! @VisitScotland #Tesla #teslamodel3 #tesla420 pic.twitter.com/59VNdcCnFS — Scottish Tesla (@ScottishTesla) December 27, 2019

Arash Malek is known for his air fresher, ScentWedge, and he often creates brilliantly beautiful videos and photos of his Model 3 to promote his product. The video below is from his trip to Norway. He used a drone to film the video and it slowly moves over the scenery. You can see both the Model 3 and the glacier toward the end. The lighting in the video creates a sense of timelessness — a moment in which nothing, yet everything, exists and the viewer is suddenly brought back to the present when the camera pans to the parking lot and the Model 3.

This next Tesla Model 3 visits the Valley of the Gods, located in San Juan County, Utah. It’s been used as a backdrop in western movies and even in two episodes of the BBC’s “Doctor Who.“

The photo below was taken while the Tesla owner was on her way to New Mexico.

2019 has been a year filled with adventures, trials, and triumphs. Many Tesla owners shared their stories on Twitter and Instagram. Each road trip is special to each owner and these stories will be passed down to future generations in hopes of encouraging them to go on adventures.



