Breaking: 1st Made in China Tesla Model 3 Delivered to Customer (Updated with Video)

I think we’ll have more to come on this, but for now, the breaking news is that the first Made in China Tesla Model 3 has been delivered to a lucky customer. More are surely flowing out as I write this.

That’s all for now. More in future hours or days.

 
 
