Breaking: 1st Made in China Tesla Model 3 Delivered to Customer (Updated with Video)

December 29th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

I think we’ll have more to come on this, but for now, the breaking news is that the first Made in China Tesla Model 3 has been delivered to a lucky customer. More are surely flowing out as I write this.

Tesla is holding its first China-made Model3 vehicles delivery ceremony right now. pic.twitter.com/VC9SSYqZu5 — Chao Zhou 👽 (@realChaoZhou) December 30, 2019

The First MIC Model 3 Delivery Ceremony has begun!

Congratulations @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/2qGPcNSOrw — Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) December 30, 2019

This literally just happened in China!! So freakin awesome!!! @Tesla dominating!!! Doesn’t look like a swamp to me. IN LESS THAN A YEAR! Let’s goooooooo!!! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/kgdCsBnaj0 — Chad Mortensen (@mortchad) December 30, 2019

That’s all for now. More in future hours or days.

Tesla China 🇨🇳 official TikTok released a clip of Shanghai Gigafactory GF3 before the upcoming China-Made Model 3 delivery.@elonmusk $TSLA pic.twitter.com/oNyrqTvXvy — Vincent (@vincent13031925) December 29, 2019





