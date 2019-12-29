25+ Things Tesla Autopilot Shows Drivers In 2019

December 29th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Here is a list of just over 25 things that Autopilot can “see” in 2019, and Autopilot will be learning to see even better in 2020. There’s a vision joke in there somewhere, but I’ve kind of lost sight of it. Okay, I’m done. Autopilot is like a learning child. It is growing every day and making all of us who support it feel like proud parents, godparents, and such. Remember the dancing cars? Those were pretty funny, but are no longer a thing.

I came across a Reddit post by TechFan_Theo who made a list of all of the Tesla Autopilot visuals added since it’s been active. It’s a good list that shows just how much progress Tesla has made with this feature and toward its goal of creating Full-Self Driving technology that could definitely change the way we go to and from points of interest in our lives.

Before we launch into the list, though, note that Tesla can identify much more than these 27 things. These are just the things Tesla visualizes for drivers on the touchscreen.

25+ Things Autopilot Shows Drivers in 2019

Your Own Car Solid Lines Dashed Lines Double Lines Small Cars Big Vehicles (SUV) Buses Vans Semi Pick-up Trucks Motorcycles Pedestrians Bicycles Dogs ?? (From what Theo can see from the user Green the Only, they are identified as a pedestrian.) Cones Stop Signs Stop Markings on the Road Tricolor Traffic Lights (recognize which color and which arrow if there is one) Arrows on the Road Trashcans Railroad crossings Bike Lanes Lane Poles Handicap Parking Spots Parking Signs HOV Lane Diamonds

It’s a great list, and some have mentioned in the comments that if you turn on Dog Mode, some of the “cones” will turn into fire hydrants. Perhaps 2020 will be the year of the shape-changing cones that turn into other things when features like Dog Mode are activated.

Someday, it will surely incite giggles as we look back at the adolescence of Autopilot. Hindsight is 20/20, right?



