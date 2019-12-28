Electric Vehicle Ownership: Purchasing vs. Leasing

December 28th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

For our new report, Electric Car Drivers: Demands, Desires & Dreams (2019), we investigated whether EV drivers bought their cars new, bought them used, or leased them. The split was interesting. We then dug in deeper as well, for the first time ever, to learn a bit more about the cars they replaced, and why they went electric.

Tesla drivers in the UK primarily bought their cars new (76% of them), whereas non-Tesla BEV drivers and plug-in hybrid drivers in the region more commonly were unlikely to buy new (26% and 43%, respectively).

In the US, new was the most common answer for all groups, but was still much more common among Tesla drivers. 91% of Tesla drivers had bought new, 7% bought used, and only 2% leased. 48% of non-Tesla BEV drivers and 51% of PHEV drivers had bought new.

Across all groups and regions, the EVs were mostly bought to replace another car. However, in a fair number of cases it was an additional car.

For EV drivers who switched from type of power train (e.g., ICE, BEV, PHEV) to another, we also asked why they made the switch. Answers largely repeated the answers to the question discussed in chapter 7 regarding EV benefits. People switched to EVs in large part for environmental reasons, because they saw EVs as “the future,” and for the quieter driving. Many also acknowledged that the driving range and charging convenience matched their needs.

