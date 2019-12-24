Changing The World One Seed At A Time

December 24th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Big Green is changing the world one seed at a time. The idea is a seed bank with a collection of thousands of seeds. This is an investment into our future and gives students access to hands-on food education — educating our children about food is truly important for coming next generations. Big Green is raising funds for the seed bank.

Never underestimate the power of 1 voice, 1 seed, 1 action to change the world. We launched The Seed Bank because we know when we join together, no voice is too small to make a difference and no problem is too big to overcome. Make a difference at https://t.co/q4xkLiY7ex pic.twitter.com/IOeC4VRDcS — Big Green (@biggreen) December 17, 2019

When I was in school — at the ages of some of these children learning under Big Green — we didn’t really have this type of education. America has become a country that dumbs down its population through its education system. An example of this is how little we learn about the Trail of Tears, in which Cherokee and Seminole Americans were forced from their lands to travel across the South so European settlers could have their land.

Food education comes last when it comes to the basics in education, and the truth is that this is a shame. Food is what gives our bodies energy. I grew up on junk food. Of course, my mother was very poor and, as a child, I was taught poor nutritional habits — habits that I have just finally begun to break as an adult.

My mother struggled with job loss and homelessness a lot through our lives — healthy eating was having one meal a day, and it was probably from the McDonald’s value menu because that was cheaper than going to the store, buying food, and preparing it — especially if you didn’t have access to a working kitchen, or if your home didn’t have electricity because you couldn’t afford the bill.

My situation wasn’t unique. In 2017, 40 million people struggled with hunger in the United States. The USDA defines “food insecurity” as the lack of access to enough food for all household members. In 2017, 15 million households were food insecure. And this is all caused by poverty.

This is why food education in our schools is so important. The work Big Green is doing is vital to our nation, especially if public schools nationwide are to join in. Learning the basics of growing food can be a great asset, whether you are struggling to get a couple of balanced meals a day or are a wealthy household that wants more truly fresh, natural, organic vegetables on your plate.

Do Something reports that 1 in 6 American children may not know where their next meal is coming from. Big Green could help in so many ways, and this is why its seed bank is vital. Education in our schools would lead to empowering children, especially those who are part of impoverished households, to learn that they don’t have to rely on junk food. We need to teach our younger generations how to not only prepare food but do so in a way in which the next generation won’t go hungry.



