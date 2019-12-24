Andrew Romanoff For Senate Campaign Ad Goes Viral

December 24th, 2019 by Steve Hanley

Andrew Romanoff was a member of the Colorado House of Representatives from 2001 through 2009. Beginning in 2005, he was the House leader, acting as Speaker during those years. Now he is a candidate for the Senate seat currently held by Cory Gardner, a Republican. Also running for that seat is former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper.

Romanoff’s campaign positions him as a traditional Democrat — someone who tackles social issues head on rather than hiding in the cloak room reading poll results. He is running a rock ’em, sock ’em campaign that extols the Green New Deal, healthcare for all, and a fierce, unwavering focus on climate change and renewable energy.

Last week, Romanoff unveiled a campaign ad that tries to make the case to the voters that climate change is real, it is going to hurt the citizens of Colorado, the United States, and the world deeply, and that must be addressed immediately. The time for talk is over. The time for action has arrived is the message of the ad.

The spot is not pretty. It begins with a dystopian view of what life could be like if the pace of climate change is not slowed substantially. Many will find the ad too harsh, too controversial, too inflammatory. But as the world falls deeper into drought, fierce fires, and more powerful storms, it’s hard hitting tone may be just what is needed to jolt people out of their comfort zone and force them to notice what is happening in the world outside their windows. Take a moment to watch the ad now before we continue.

Are you shocked? You should be. This is tough to watch. But it certainly evokes a strong emotional response, which is precisely what Andrew Romanoff is hoping for. Based on the reaction the ad has received — both negative and positive — Romanoff seems to have gotten good value for the money his campaign spent to put it together.

Not only is Romanoff going toe to toe with the incumbent, he is also working to beat back a challenge from Hickenlooper who, despite being a Democrat, has equated the Green New Deal with the worst abuses of Josef Stalin. Nothing centrist about that position.

On his website, Romanoff sounds very much like many regular CleanTechnica readers as he talks about the urgency of addressing climate change. He also espouses many progressive positions, such as repeal of Citizens United and diluting the power of special interests, especially the fossil fuel industry.

“We deserve leaders willing to defy the president — and even their own party — when their conscience demands it. Leaders who will put our lives first.” Wouldn’t that be a welcome change? His words echo those of a book John F. Kennedy wrote in 1956 about 6 political leaders who defied their own party to promote the best interests of society. Don’t we need people who are willing to do the same today?

Some of his positions strike close to home for Romanoff. “I’ll fight for comprehensive immigration reform, including a path to citizenship. For me, this fight is personal; I wouldn’t be in America if our nation hadn’t opened its doors to my mother and all four of my grandparents.”

“My campaign, like my career, is grounded in the people of Colorado. I know firsthand what women and men of goodwill can achieve when united by a common purpose. That’s reason enough to fight anew.”

If you are a Colorado resident, it may also be reason enough to consider casting your vote for Andrew Romanoff next November.

