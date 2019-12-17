For the Grainer Good® Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona

December 17th, 2019 by Andrea Bertoli

For the Grainer Good® the give-back arm of Scottsdale-headquartered Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief organizations across North America.

United Food Bank, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has provided hunger relief in eastern Arizona for 35 years. Working with over 220 partner agencies, they serve more than 228,000 people in need. In 2018, United Food Bank distributed almost 24 million pounds of food, providing nearly 19.5 million meals to the community.

Arizona ranks 12th in the nation for food insecurity and 6th in the country for children who are food insecure. One out of every five Arizona residents struggles with hunger. For the Grainer Good® plans to donate Northerly rolled oats, providing farm-grown, minimally-processed grains to thousands of families in need. “It’s my hope that by partnering with United Food Bank, we’ll be able to expand our reach and raise even more awareness about hunger in North America,” Wolfe says of the new partnership.

The partnership comes just months before Wolfe’s anticipated summit of Mount Everest. As the world’s tallest mountain in terms of both altitude and height, the successful summit will raise the total amount of oats to be donated to For the Grainer Good‘s hunger relief partners to 88,253 servings.

About For the Grainer Good®: For the Grainer Good® partners with food banks, soup kitchens, and other charitable organizations to raise awareness and donations to help end hunger in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, click here.

About United Food Bank: United Food Bank, a member of US hunger relief organization, Feeding America, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides hunger relief to people in need in the East Valley and eastern Arizona. For more information, click here.

