TIME Magazine: Tesla Model S One of 10 Best Gadgets of 2010s

December 16th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

TIME Magazine has declared that Tesla Model S one of the 10 best gadgets of the 2010s. One would think a gadget is something you would hold in your hands, like a phone, smartwatch, or mobile gaming device. But thanks to Tesla’s reinvention of the automobile, listening to its customers and giving them what they wanted in a car (often before they knew they wanted it in a car), the Tesla Model S became much more than a luxury sedan.

“Then you haven’t driven a Tesla Model S — or watched one drive up to you. The electric sedan has slowly reshaped the trajectory of the automotive industry, forcing competitors to embrace a battery-powered future instead of the gas-guzzling present, and challenging the belief that electric cars can’t be cool. Features like downloadable software updates, a huge touchscreen display and advanced autopilot capabilities make it feel like a vehicle from 2022 instead of 2012. Think of the Tesla Model S as the iPod of cars — if your iPod could do zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds.”

—TIME Magazine.

We already know that Tesla has changed not the entire auto industry (on many levels), but the world at large. TIME Magazine just confirms this and calls the Model S the “iPod of cars.” The Amazon Echo, Apple Air Pods, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Apple iPad, and Nintendo Switch are all on the list as well.

Time magazine includes Nintendo switch among The top 10 Best Gadgets of the 2010s via /r/NintendoSwitch https://t.co/5EDz90ycm8 — Nintendo (@nintendonewseng) December 14, 2019

The first person to share this good news with the world was Nintendo Switch.

Tesla is the only gadget on this list that is also a cleantech device. It’s great to see that leading the EV revolution landed Tesla on one of TIME Magazine‘s top ten lists.

Perhaps the Cybertruck will make the list for the 2020s? We will see what happens in the next 10 years, and also see how far Tesla has come along by then.

Considering even TIME Magazine made a top tech list, maybe CleanTechnica should do so as well. What would you put on a Top Cleantech of the 2010s list?



