Sprint To Go 100% Carbon Neutral, 100% Renewable Electricity

December 16th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

Sprint has indicated that it intends to source 100% renewable electricity and divert 50% of operational waste from landfills by 2025. This is what we need to hear on a day to day basis, from more and more corporations. While 2020 would be better, 2025 is not that far off, especially when you consider development timelines and corporate planning and budgeting challenges.

With a goal to be “carbon neutral” by 2025, it will be a leader in its industry.

Nearly 75% of Sprint’s commercial properties operate under a green lease at the moment, recognized by the US Department of Energy as a national leader in this space. Sprint has also been recognized by the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Waste Wise program as “best in class” for large companies. In its latest announcement, Sprint re-committed to responsibly reusing or recycling 100% of electronic waste directly generated from business operations, as well as divert 50% of operational waste from landfills by 2025.

The company’s recent press release made it clear that the commitment is to source 100% renewable electricity across the company’s entire operations — all retail stores, offices, call centers, and network sites.

“We recognize the global importance of operating a sustainable company – it’s the right thing to do and it makes good business sense,” said Sprint President and CEO Michel Combes. “I’m proud that Sprint will be among the companies around the world committed to decreasing our carbon footprint and addressing the impacts of climate change. This is an issue that requires immediate and bold action, and that is why Sprint is stepping up in a big way.”

100% carbon neutral by 2025

“Current investments in renewable and alternative energy include two 12-year virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs),” Sprint notes. “The recently announced Maryneal project with Duke Energy Renewables – combined with an aggregation agreement announced with Apple, eBay and Samsung to purchase renewable energy from Apex Clean Energy’s White Mesa Wind Project –will offset Sprint’s CO2 emissions 30% by 2021. Looking forward, Sprint will continue to evaluate alternative energy investments and direct clean energy purchasing, including conversion of electric accounts in parts of Virginia from local utility to clean solar power later this year.”

Divert 50% of operational waste from landfills by 2025

Sprint’s corporate headquarters campus provides several waste and recycling programs, including composting, which should be a critical and common sense habit of life, but is discouraged or unheard of in the average housing subdivision.

Sprint also provides broad access to surplus office supplies, e-waste collection, and glass recycling. “Outside headquarters, Sprint runs a national waste hauling and recycling program at office and retail locations, data centers and network facilities across the nation – either through onsite services or a mail collection program.”

Reuse or recycle 100% of electronic waste

Beyond its own internal waste reduction efforts, Sprint customers can donate their devices to the 1Million Project Foundation, “an initiative launched by Sprint in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential by giving them free mobile devices and high-speed internet access.” Going on: “Sprint focuses on the full lifecycle of the electronics bought and sold, and is committed to buying greener electronics, extending the useful life of equipment, facilitating the collection of used equipment, maximizing the reuse of electronics, and responsibly recycling through accredited third-party certified vendors. Sprint continues to be recognized by the EPA Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Challenge Awards for diverting electronics from landfills.”







