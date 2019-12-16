Hyundai Introduces Vehicle-to-Vehicle Charging For Kona In India

December 16th, 2019 by Smiti

Hyundai has announced two new services for Indian customers of its Kona electric SUV. The new services will likely prove crucial for a nascent EV market like India.

In a recent press release Hyundai announced that it has launched India’s first-ever vehicle-to-vehicle charging service. Customers with cars low on charge can call upon this service to a remote location, and Hyundai will send an EV which can then be used for charging.

The Korean carmaker has partnered with Allianz Worldwide Partners to offer this service in major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. Allianz also offers portable chargers for roadside assistance to Kona owners.

The second service launched by Hyundai is expected to be welcomed by all its Kona customers. The company will offer to install a fast-charging AC unit at homes of all Kona buyers. The 7.2 kW AC unit charges the car in 6-8 hours compared to the 19-hour charge time of a standard AC outlet available in Indian homes. At present, these fast-chargers are installed at retail dealerships and service centers of Hyundai in major Indian cities. Recognizing that customers would be averse to leave their cars for such a long time at service center on a regular basis, the company has come up with this solution. Hyundai will also offer customers a second fast-charging unit at a cost of Rs 80,000.

The first home charging unit offered by Hyundai could set a standard in the Indian market where finding a public EV charging station remains a Herculean task.

Kona is currently the only electric SUV available in India. While its price is much higher than most sedans, including the Honda City and Civic, Hyundai has billed its launch as a success. The company reported that it has so far received 302 bookings for Kona with 231 units delivered.

The Kona will soon have competition from China’s MG Motors, which recent announced the ZS electric SUV. The car is being marketed as India’s first ‘internet electric SUV’ due to the various wireless connectivity features it offers. The ZS is expected to be priced a much lower price point than Kona’s, but will also offer a range 100 kilometers less.





