A Closer Look At Tesla Solarglass (Videos)

December 15th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Arash Malek gives us a great close up shot of Tesla’s Solarglass Roof while at a Tesla Service Center in El Cerrito, CA. Tesla’s Solarglass is a unique roofing invention that fuses a roof with solar panel glass in a beautiful and artistic way that provides a cost-competitive alternative to power for your home.



Video by Arash Malek

Arash zooms into where you can see the detail of the Solarglass tiles, and they really don’t look like glass at all but painted wood. The Solarglass is three times stronger than normal roofing tiles — something Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, demonstrated on Halloween by dropping a pumpkin from the roof onto a sample of Solarglass tiles on the ground.

“I thought it was fake at first,” Arash Malek, founder of Scentwedge, tells me, “because it was so thin and looked about as thick as a glass plate. But then, when you look closer you can see the solar array. It has a cool connection mechanism and a nice textured glass on top. Also, you can’t see the solar cells from an angle.”



Video by Arash Malek

I asked Arash another question: Besides the Solarglass itself, what else is unique that Tesla has and other companies can use to improve their own products? He answered, “I don’t think anyone else has a tile like this. It will replace solar panels and it’s just the whole roof, so you get two in one.

Arash provides a great look at the Tesla Solarglass for those of us who haven’t really seen it in person or have really just glanced at a couple photos or videos online. To me, it looks like some type of wooden pieces that have been painted then glazed over with a shiny glaze that one would use to protect paintings. I often used hairspray on my finished paintings — to get that shiny affect.

The Tesla Solarglass is indeed a work of art — one that will be useful and help us transition to using better and sustainable energy. Its a triple win that also adds a few jobs to the US economy.



