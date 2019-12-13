Six Flags Discovery Kingdom To Be 80% Powered By Solar Carport

December 13th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

Borrego Solar Systems and sPower worked with the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom this year to manifest the first theme park on the West Coast powered by solar energy. In this case, the solar will account for 80% of the park’s energy usage.

One difference in this theme park’s solar installation from other similar installations is that it will be powered by one of the most substantial solar carport installations in the country. The choice of a carport installation is a wise choice. The clearing of land for the cement below the carport is already done. Its use prevents more land being cleared — even clearing land for a renewable project is not ideal and not always in the best interest of the environment.

The Six Flags solar-powered theme park will offset 168,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents over the next 20 years. It will be equivalent to taking the exhaust of 36,000 non-electric cars off the road per year, cleaning our air and protecting our atmosphere.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California, may have been influenced by Walt Disney World in Central Florida. The east coast theme park has demonstrated clear-headed renewable energy leadership. Both theme parks are now showing that people can experience the thrills and fun of an amusement park without feeling eco guilt — especially if driving there by electric vehicle. Let’s hope all theme parks follow and clean up their enormous energy use.

Join us tonight for the groundbreaking moment, as we “flip the switch” to the 12th annual Holiday in the Park, the first to be powered by renewable energy! Starting at 5pm in the Main Plaza!☀️🎄 pic.twitter.com/TdsG2R4jgJ — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) November 29, 2019

As with Disney World installations in Florida, solar energy in this case is ideal to offset the vast energy needs of the theme parks. Since the theme parks are primarily for children, it is kind and responsible to help create a healthier future for them through solar power. Otherwise, you are entertaining them at the cost of their wellbeing.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom will be the first theme park on the West Coast to utilize solar power. Join us this Friday, Nov. 29th as we “flip the switch” to the 12th annual Holiday in the Park, the first to be powered by renewable energy! ☀️🎄 pic.twitter.com/IyjxUSNOeB — Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (@sixflagsDK) November 27, 2019

Key facts about the solar installation include:

7.5 megawatt solar carport built over the main guest parking lot.

Will produce 11.9 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually.

Will offset 8,400 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents each year, which is the same as taking 1,800 non-electric cars off the road.

The park will be able to offset 80% of its energy usage with solar power.

Over 360 individuals were employed in association with the construction of the project.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is the first theme park on the West Coast powered by solar energy.

The park will be home to one of the largest solar carport installations in the country.

We are proud to partner with @sixflagsDK and @Borrego_Solar to power 80% of @sixflagsDK energy usage with one of the largest solar carport installations in the country, and the first solar-powered theme park on the west coast. Check it out: https://t.co/vExOZ2nRyv — sPower_US (@spower_us) December 9, 2019

Let’s hope there are electric car chargers under those solar carports! Or that they will be put in soon. With the vast number of cars driving into the park, surely that is a next step.

The Disney installation in Central Florida did not use carports. However, it did consider nearby ecosystems, planting an organic garden, a pollinator-friendly habitat for native wildlife near the panels to nurture bees and others.





Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







