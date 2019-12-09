E-mobility Through The Eyes Of A Child

December 9th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

Children from “Die Arche” (The Ark) organization in Berlin were recently invited to discover the world of electric mobility at “the DRIVE. Volkswagen Group Forum.” E-mobility will be normal by the time they are older, but how do they react to it today?

There were smiles of surprise as they explored, engaging in the revealing experience of the world of electric cars, e-mobility. The huge size of the batteries made quite an impression. One child mentioned she did not even know there were electric cars until this opportunity at the learning laboratory. The children were accompanied by a camera that captured their absorbed delight in a new understanding of clean technology and transit. Die Arche is a children’s social services organization.

Children do often have questions similar to those of adults as they come to know about electric mobility. Experienced media educators worked with the 15 children aged six to twelve at the Group’s facilities in the capital. The topics of electric car charging and range, among other things, were discussed.

The children also engaged interactively with Ozobots, small miniature robots representing EVs. They designed scenarios for their routes to school with magnetic symbol cards developed especially for the purpose.

Liane Scheinert believes,“We are firmly convinced that we have to start introducing youngsters to sustainable forms of mobility at an early age. The DRIVEN BY KIDS workshops give our youngest visitors the opportunity to get to know about e-mobility as a technology of the future in a playful and creative way. We are very happy to give the Arche kids this opportunity as well.”

Questions and explanations of where exactly is the exhaust system? Gone! Education on charging, efficiency, aerodynamics? Great!



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







