A 2.9-Megawatt Solar Project For 10 Schools & 24% Of Richmond Public Schools’ Electricity Needs

December 6th, 2019 by Cynthia Shahan

Standard Solar, Inc. is now supporting Richmond Public Schools with a 2.9-megawatt solar project that should be completed this year. Solar arrays were installed at 10 elementary and high schools throughout the Richmond, Virginia, and Dominion Energy service area.

To be specific (for those of you in the area or who know the area), Broad Rock Elementary School, G.H. Reid Elementary School, Huguenot High School, J.B. Fisher Elementary School, J.H. Blackwell Elementary School, Linwood Holton High School, Lucille M. Brown Middle School, M.J. Jones Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, and Oak Grove Elementary School will offer more clean energy to their students and the surrounding region.

The project is sustainable and long lasting. It is infusing the schools with renewable energy generated by sunshine, something that can also be used as a teaching subject. The combined rooftop arrays are expected to ease the Richmond Public Schools (RPS) utility budgets far more over the next 20 years than it cost to put them up. The solar provides an up-close view of a positive future and allows for significant energy education for the students.

Standard Solar announced many new #solar projects at educational sites this year. We've announced a new 10-site project at @RPS_Schools, providing nearly a quarter of the school system’s energy needs and learning opportunities for students. https://t.co/6NlAQIfbHV pic.twitter.com/ZSTUPN5P3i — Standard Solar (@StandardSolar) December 5, 2019

Standard Solar funded, designed, built, and will operate the projects that are estimated to provide approximately 24% of the school’s power needs.

It is always wonderful to see solar moving into the school environment and cleaning up the air for children. This is not Standard Solar’s first entry into the solar-powered school world. Standard Solar recently powered up 4 Augusta County schools — that’s also in Virginia.

Schools are underfunded. Offsetting energy costs, stretching and shifting more funds into educational realms, is a positive in more ways than one. Energy efficiency carries over to greater well being of the environment inside and outside of the schools.

“Energy management with education and local engagement is a powerful combination and with less funding being allocated to schools year over year, public school administrators must find innovative means to deliver programs,” explained John Finnerty, director of business development for Standard Solar. “With our smart project financing, solar expertise and local engagement, we can provide the funding to make implementing a solar energy program without capital expenditure possible, all while equipping schools for a brighter future.”

With the completion of construction of the 10 site solar project for RPS in Virginia this year, “the RPS project represents a step towards Virginia’s goal to provide reliable, affordable 100% clean renewable energy to the Commonwealth,” continued Finnerty.

Featured image courtesy Richmond Public Schools (RPS) and Standard Solar





