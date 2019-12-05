Plug-In Vehicles = 59% of Vehicle Sales in Norway in October

December 5th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

When it comes to electric vehicle adoption, Norway is king of the hill. Nearly 2 out of every 3 passenger vehicles sold in Norway come with a plug. In October, the plug-in vehicle share was 59%, a bit higher than the 56% plug-in vehicle hold for January–October.

Most of those plug-in vehicle sales are sales of fully electric vehicles (36% of all vehicle sales in October), but plug-in hybrids aren’t far behind (23% of vehicle sales).

The top selling vehicle (of any kind) in the market so far in 2019 is far and away the Tesla Model 3. It holds 21% of this large EV market, which means more than 10% of the entire country’s vehicle sales. However, with 4th quarter boats yet to arrive with new shipments, October’s Model 3 deliveries were just 121. It’s just outside of the October top 10 with that total.

The outgoing Volkswagen e-Golf somehow held onto a strong and easy second place finish. That bodes well for the nearing arrival of the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4.

Continuing its steady podium positioning, the Nissan LEAF then coasted in when it came to January–October sales, according to OFV of Norway (hat tip to Jose Pontes).

Surpassing the top 3 vehicles of the year, the Audi e-tron sprinted to the gold medal position for the month of October, its first time on the monthly winner’s stand. That placement is especially surprising considering how expensive the e-tron is, but it demonstrates that Norwegians love the Audi brand, love SUVs, and are not as price sensitive as most other markets.

The only remaining question I have about the Norwegian market: how many Cybertrucks will Norwegians order?

Okay, I’m also curious how many Model Ys they’ll order and how long it will take to replace the Model 3 at the top of the charts.

If you like seeing these sales charts with “Others” included (all plug-in vehicle models outside the top 20 combined), here are those charts:

If you’d like to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S, or Model X and get some free Supercharging miles, feel free to use my special, magical, unicorn-blessed referral code: https://ts.la/zachary63404. You can also get a $100 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use for a referral code when putting down a reservation for a Cybertruck or Model Y.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







