Plug-In Vehicles = 14% of Vehicle Sales in Sweden in November

December 5th, 2019 by Zachary Shahan

Norway gets most of the glory for electric vehicle sales leadership, or China does for the sheer volume of sales there (approximately half of the global market), but there are a few other country markets with notable electric vehicle market share (if not volume) that are fun to track and interesting to compare to Norway. One of those markets is Sweden, which very quietly sits near the top of EV market share rankings, only trailing Norway and Iceland.

Another interesting thing about the market is how big plug-in hybrids are there. I assume there are at least a few reasons for this — the long distances people might need to drive from time to time, the extreme cold, the general brand preferences in the country (and what plug-in models those brands offer), and the popularity of somewhat affordable SUVs … while the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is basically the only affordable plug-in SUV on the market. In fact, this is one of the only markets where the Tesla Model 3 isn’t at the top of the list for year-to-date sales because of that Japanese beast, as EV Volumes data point out.

As you can see from those charts, Swedes are in love with Kia, Volvo, and Volkswagen plug-in hybrids. The fully electric top selling Tesla Model 3, Renault Zoe, and Nissan LEAF also do fairly well. That said, compared to other markets, it seems that the Tesla Model 3 still has a lot of potential for growth in the country, and certainly the Model Y as well.

But the burning question is: how will the Tesla Cybertruck do in this freezing cold market?

Back to 2019, though, Jose Pontes points out that Sweden’s plug-in vehicle market was up 37% in November 2019 compared to November 2018, fully electric vehicle market shared dropped from 5% to 3% in that time period, and plug-in hybrid sales rose from 7% to 11% of the national market. In total, that put the November plug-in vehicle sales at 14% of the market, while it sits at 12% for the year through November.

Further, if you’re curious or confused because you see that Volkswagen Passat GTE (a plug-in hybrid) at the top of the November chart but not very high up in the January–November 2019 chart, note that November was just the Passat GTE’s second month on the market.

If you like seeing these sales charts with “Others” included (all plug-in vehicle models outside the top 20 combined), here are those charts:

