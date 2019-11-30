Tesla Powerwall Battery Wins Japan’s Smart Energy Excellence Award

November 30th, 2019 by Johnna Crider

Tesla’s Powerwall battery has won Japan’s Smart Energy Excellence Award. This is just one more award in Tesla’s vast and growing collection — a collection that needs to be celebrated by not only Tesla fans, owners, and shareholders, but by everyone.

Usually, when Tesla wins an award, it’s for a vehicle, not the energy side of the business. However, this should also be celebrated. In a new article by Tesmanian, author Claribelle Deveza points out that the Powerwall may have won the award due to two factors that are important to the Japanese: affordability and functionality.

In Japan, the Tesla Powerwall with a storage capacity of 13.5kWh costs 990,000 yen, which is around $9,000. The cost of the Powerwall is about a third of the cost of its competitors.

The award was given by ET & IoT Technology, which described Tesla’s Powerwall battery software update function and pointed out that a “Virtual Power Plant” is also possible. This would allow power supplies to function as a single power plant with a distributed arrangement. Indeed, it is already being used for such purposes in Australia.

Tesmanian also points out something else about this award: Tesla Energy gets very little attention from the media and also very little recognition for its achievements. For example, the Hornsdale battery was initially mocked by politicians in Australia who didn’t think the Powerpacks would help the energy crisis. We know now that it has saved a tremendous amount of money and helped so many people. However, this sheds light on a trend when it comes to Tesla. Whenever Tesla announces something new, it is often mocked or ridiculed. Autopilot is a great example of this even though it isn’t as new anymore. Still, some of our politicians even want to disable this life-saving feature because of people misusing it. Eventually, though, the benefits, value, and leadership are acknowledged by some, leading tot rightfully deserved awards.



